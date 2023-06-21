Advanced search
    CHAR   GG00B2R9PM06

CHARIOT LIMITED

(CHAR)
06:12:49 2023-06-21 am EDT
15.18 GBX   +0.50%
06:28aChariot annual loss widens as expenses rise
AN
06/15Israel plans first sale of Merkava tank to European country
RE
05/02Tlou receives loan to help fund Botswana operations
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chariot annual loss widens as expenses rise

06/21/2023 | 06:28am EDT
Chariot Ltd - Africa-focused transitional energy company - Posts pretax loss of USD14.9 million for 2022, widened from USD7.0 million in 2021. Total operating expenses rise to USD8.5 million from USD4.5 million a year earlier, as share based payments increase to USD4.2 million from USD760,000.

Chief Executive Officer Adonis Pouroulis says: "As the importance of a successful energy transition builds across the world, Chariot continues to develop a business that spans key elements of the spectrum - natural gas, renewables and green hydrogen - each of which is likely to be a critical energy source of the future. Over the past year we have delivered on a number of the core objectives we set for ourselves across our three pillars, bringing new, exciting and value accretive opportunities into the business.

Current stock price: 15.18 pence each, up 0.5% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: down 21%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARIOT LIMITED 0.50% 15.175 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.07% 454.74 Real-time Quote.-0.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.50% 150.24 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.36% 121.9684 Real-time Quote.-42.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,05 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 7,73 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,9x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3 552x
Capi. / Sales 2023 927x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart CHARIOT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chariot Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARIOT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Average target price 0,63 $
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adonis Pouroulis Founder
Julian Robert Cecil Maurice-Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
George Frances Canjar Non-Executive Chairman
Duncan McIntosh Wallace Executive Director & Technical Director
Christopher John Zeal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARIOT LIMITED-6.79%185
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.39%291 169
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.08%123 462
CNOOC LIMITED12.63%71 494
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.44%64 527
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.52%58 357
