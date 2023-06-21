Chariot annual loss widens as expenses rise

Chariot Ltd - Africa-focused transitional energy company - Posts pretax loss of USD14.9 million for 2022, widened from USD7.0 million in 2021. Total operating expenses rise to USD8.5 million from USD4.5 million a year earlier, as share based payments increase to USD4.2 million from USD760,000.

Chief Executive Officer Adonis Pouroulis says: "As the importance of a successful energy transition builds across the world, Chariot continues to develop a business that spans key elements of the spectrum - natural gas, renewables and green hydrogen - each of which is likely to be a critical energy source of the future. Over the past year we have delivered on a number of the core objectives we set for ourselves across our three pillars, bringing new, exciting and value accretive opportunities into the business.

Current stock price: 15.18 pence each, up 0.5% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: down 21%

