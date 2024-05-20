(Alliance News) - Chariot Ltd on Monday said it has begun spudding of the OBA-1 well on the Dartois prospect in the Loukos licence, onshore Morocco.

The Africa-focused transitional energy company said that if drilling is successful then it could unlock a trend of prospects with combined best estimate recoverable prospective resources of 20 billion cubic feet.

Chariot added that results will be announced on completion of drilling.

Technical Director Duncan Wallace said: "We are pleased to be underway with our second well in this drilling campaign, having spud the OBA-1 well within short order of completing operations at Gaufrette. We are now testing an independent prospect at Dartois, which is in a different reservoir fairway and along trend from an existing gas discovery, and we look forward to providing an update on the results in due course."

Shares in Chariot were down 1.1% to 7.85 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

