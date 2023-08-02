Chariot Ltd on Wednesday - Africa-focused transitional energy company - Extends collaboration with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and Bristol, England-based Oort Energy Ltd for the testing of green hydrogen production in Morocco. Says the deal will focus on the construction, commission and operation of an electrolyser project at the Jorf Lasfar complex.

Oort Chief Executive Officer Nick van Dijk says: "Testing the capacity of our electrolyser in an industrial setting is a crucial part of our development planning. The efficiency and durability of electrolysers will be integral in ensuring that green hydrogen can be produced economically and on a scalable basis."

Current stock price: 14.71 pence, down 0.8% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 23%

