Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC - Belfast-based infrastructure projects operator - Wins GBP800,000 contract to repair Sun Shine, a heavy lift vessel owned by Korean-based Pan Ocean Group. Says the Sun Shine is the first vessel of its kind to be dry docked in the company's building dock in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Says vessel will enter dry dock on Aug 7, while repairs will take around 21 days including seal changes, steel works and painting. Chief Executive Officer John Wood says: "We are delighted to have signed this contract with Pan Ocean and we look forward to working on the Sun Shine and redelivering it to the client, on time and on budget. Our reputation and recognition for handling large complex vessels in Belfast is growing globally and this bodes well for a number of similar outstanding bids that we have made. We expect the Belfast yard to be busy over the course of the summer and it is pleasing to see the momentum that is developing in the yard."

Galantas Gold Corp - Owner of Omagh open pit gold mine in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland - Says QME Mining Services (NI) Ltd Ireland has "substantially concluded" its work on the mine plan for the Omagh gold project in Northern Ireland, in line with the previously announced July target. Says it will provide an update to the market in "due course". Last month, Galantas said it drilled around 20 grams per tonne of gold over 1.7 metres targeting the Kearney vein development at the Omagh project. It said a new surface drilling program was underway at Omagh to test a predicted dilation zone at Joshua vein, which has the potential to host higher widths of mineralisation. Earlier, it said it updated its mineral resource estimate for the Omagh gold project, with the new MRE indicating increased strike and depth continuity of the veins modelled in the Kearney and Joshua systems.

Cellular Goods PLC - London-based skincare and wellness company providing consumer products formulated with lab-produced cannabinoids - Says its products in the 'Look Better' skincare range will soon be available to purchase for the first time in France and Germany. This includes the "best-selling rejuvenating face serum, rejuvenating night cream and nourishing face oil which are all powered by the company's hero breakthrough anti-inflammatory CBG". Claims CBG has been shown to prevent inflammation in the skin and accelerate skin ageing "without the side effects associated with industry-standard ingredients retinol and vitamin C". Sales will open from its ecommerce website for shipping to France and Germany in the autumn, as it begins "building momentum for the peak Christmas shopping period". Interim Chief Executive Officer Darcy Taylor says: "Cellular Goods is focused on continuing its expansion of the 'Look Better' skincare range into new markets and increasing global access to our products...ss the market for our 'Look Better' high-end skincare range experiences positive sales year on year, we want to continue expanding our distribution to deliver revenue growth and long-term shareholder value."

Chariot Ltd - Africa-focused transitional energy company - Receives valid acceptances for 33.1 million open offer shares, representing an oversubscription from 16.6 million available offer shares. Says all qualifying shareholders will receive their full basic entitlement, with applications under excess facility to be scaled back, as outlined previously, on a pro-rata basis, with the same scaling methodology to be applied to each shareholder who applied for excess entitlements. As a result, it has conditionally raised around USD3 million or GBP2.3 million at 14 pence each. Also signs petroleum agreement for a new Loukos exploration licence in Morocco. Intends to drill priority targets with drill rigs available in country. Notes potential to deliver early gas sales "due to the proximity to a significant and undersupplied industrial gas market", with further potential development synergies through the location of the planned Anchois processing facility and pipelines being situated on-block. Chief Financial Officer Julian Maurice-Williams says: "We are pleased to again have received the support of our shareholders in such a convincing manner and to have raised a further USD3 million via this significantly oversubscribed open offer which brings the total fundraise to USD19 million. Further to signing the Loukos licence as announced this morning, we look forward to moving forward with our drilling plans and into a busy period for the company over the coming months."

Triple Point Venture VCT PLC - small and medium-sized enterprises investor - Announces intention to launch an offer of new company shares for subscription in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. Says full details of the offer will be outlined in a prospectus which is expected to be published in September.

Impellam Group PLC - Luton, England-based staffing firm - Requests extension of deadline by which HeadFirst Global is required to announce a firm intention to make an offer for all Impellam shares to August 11 until 1700 BST. UK Panel on Takeovers & Mergers consents to extension. This can be further extended by Impellam with the consent of the panel; notes any consent for a further extension will only be requested by the board with the approval of the company's majority shareholder. Also notes this announcement does not amount to a firm intention from HeadFirst to make an offer, although discussions between Impellam and HeadFirst are ongoing.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - London-based, Caspian Basin-focused independent oil and gas company - Approves appraisal programme for Stepnoy Leopard fields, which it estimates will cost around USD6 million. Expects rig operations to start in mid-September. Says: "The appraisal programme would allow re-classification of certain of the contingent resources to proven reserves and help determine the commercially viable development schemes. The scope of work consists of re-entering two wells in the Teplovskoye reservoir, taking representative samples, and conducting extended production well testing in both wells...The Stepnoy Leopard fields, located about 100 km west of our world-class full-process infrastructure, are potentially an attractive Nostrum-operated upstream tie-back project that could deliver material reserves in addition to the group's rapidly depleting resource base in the Chinarevskoye field."

Eckoh PLC - Abingdon, England-based supplier of technology and services to the education sector - Says it has been named as a supplier on UK Crown Commercial Service's Network Services 3 framework (RM6116) for both contact centre and inbound telephony services. Says this gives the company the "opportunity to deliver its market-leading contact centre services and solutions to central government and across the public and third sectors", alongside continuing to "grow its business in large enterprises and public sector organisations, offering a suite of secure customer engagement products and services". Notes the CCS "helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits" equal to GBP3.8 billion, offering "best value" for taxpayers with "world-class" public services. Chief Executive Officer Nik Philpot says: "It is a major step forward in the delivery of our market-leading, cloud-first suite of solutions into UK government. At Eckoh we're on a mission to make customer data arising from customer engagement more secure, and we believe that the UK general public should be able to trust every organisation and engage without risk. Tightening data regulations and the shift to home working has created new security and performance challenges for contact centres across the public and private sectors, which significantly expands the opportunity for us."

