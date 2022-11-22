Advanced search
    CHAR   GG00B2R9PM06

CHARIOT LIMITED

(CHAR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:23 2022-11-22 am EST
16.57 GBX   -0.78%
IN BRIEF: Chariot takes 25% stake in new South Africa power trader

11/22/2022 | 09:40am EST
Chariot Ltd - London-based, African-focused company working on energy transition and green hydrogen projects - Takes 25% interest in Etana Energy (Pty) Ltd, a new South African company that has been granted an electricity trading licence by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. The licence allows Etana to buy and sell electricity on the national transmission grid and within some municipal areas. The remainder of Etan is owned by the Neura Group with 49%, H1 Holdings with 21%, and Meadows Energy with 5%, all with experience of the South African electricity market, Chariot says.

"As one of the largest energy markets in Africa opens up, our trading platform will provide the opportunity to enhance and revolutionise the energy mix across South Africa by supplying greener power for commercial and industrial requirements," says Benoit Garrivier, chief executive officer of Chariot Transitional Power.

Current stock price: 16.70 pence

12-month change: more than doubled from 7.73p

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

