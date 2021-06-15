Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Discrepancies between unaudited and audited accounts

CHARISMA ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 199706776D)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(5) OF THE CATALIST RULES IN - ADJUSTMENT TO UNAUDITED FULL YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCED ON 28 APRIL 2021
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Charisma Energy Services Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's unaudited financial results announcement for the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 ("FY2020") released via SGXNET on 28 April 2021 (the "Announcement").
Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") (the "Catalist Rules"), the Board wishes to advise the material differences between the audited financial statements of the Group for FY2020 (the "Audited Results") and the Announcement following the finalisation of the audit. Below are the details of the material variances between the Audited Results and the Announcement:
Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
43,250
|
44,089
|
839
|
|
1.9
|
|
(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net deficit in equity
|
|
(22,916)
|
(22,067)
|
849
|
|
-3.7
|
|
(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(2,819)
|
(2,021)
|
798
|
|
-28.3
|
|
(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
9,960
|
8,130
|
(1,830)
|
|
-18.4
|
|
(B)
|
|
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
(B)
|
|
|
|
5,329
|
6,878
|
1,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
The explanation for variances between the Announcement and Audited Results for FY2020 were mainly due to the following:
-
Recognition of deferred tax asset amounting to approximately US$840,000, arising from the Company's subsidiary in China, Yichang Smartpower Green Electricity Co. Ltd;
-
Reclassification of advances received for asset held for sale amounting to approximately US$1.5 million, from net cash from operating activities to net cash from investing activities.
By Order of the Board
Tan Wee Sin
Company Secretary
15 June 2021
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading
Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Ng Shi Qing, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
2
Disclaimer
Charisma Energy Services Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:35:06 UTC.