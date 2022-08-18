Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTHR   US1597651066

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.

(CTHR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-17 pm EDT
1.320 USD   +1.53%
CHARLES & COLVARD TO HOST ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 AT 4 : 30 pm et
PR
08/16Charles & Colvard Redefines Conscious Luxury with New Lab Grown Diamond Couture Collection
PR
08/16Charles & Colvard Redefines Conscious Luxury with New Lab Grown Diamond Couture Collection
CI
CHARLES & COLVARD TO HOST ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 AT 4:30 PM ET

08/18/2022 | 09:08am EDT
 RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown gemstones, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.

The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and ask to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

A replay of this conference call will be available until September 8, 2022 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 5034150. The call will also be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--colvard-to-host-its-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-investor-conference-call-on-september-1-2022-at-430-pm-et-301608299.html

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
