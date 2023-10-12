Charles & Colvard, Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 29.95 million compared to USD 43.09 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 19.58 million compared to net income of USD 2.37 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.64 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.64 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.08 a year ago.