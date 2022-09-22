Charles lvard : 2021 Year in Review Letter to Shareholders

Dear fellow shareholders,

I'm pleased to share that our past fiscal year has been an incredible journey for Charles & Colvard. Despite the ongoing global pandemic, our team worked tirelessly to capitalize on the Company's positive momentum and to deliver some record- breaking results during Fiscal 2021. We remained focused on our strategic initiatives to expand our digital presence and product offerings, to enhance our customer experience, and to grow the business. This determination allowed us to reach a new level of accomplishment as a company and as a team. We proudly ended our fiscal year with $21.4 million in cash, which is a 47% increase from one year ago, and we believe that the more than 300% increase in our stock price during Fiscal 2021 highlights our continued commitment to drive shareholder value.

Beginning in the first quarter, we executed on our initiatives with precision to drive revenue and prepare for the 2020 holiday season. Operationally, we were well positioned to scale the business to meet the increased e-commerce demand as consumer shopping behavior shifted online. We remained laser focused on elevating the Charles & Colvard house brand along with the Forever OneTM moissanite product brand, which paved the way for a successful launch of a new product brand,