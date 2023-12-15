Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed, on June 12, 2023, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (the "Company") received a notification letter from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because the minimum bid price of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company had 180 calendar days, or until December 11, 2023, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On December 12, 2023 the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department indicating that, while the Company has not regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, it is eligible for an additional 180-day grace period, or until June 10, 2024, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement (the "December Notice"). To regain compliance, any time before June 10, 2024, the bid price of the Company's common stock must close at a $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq's determination to grant an additional 180-day grace period is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and on the Company's written notice to Nasdaq on December 11, 2023 of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional 180 calendar day compliance period, which compliance could be achieved by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company does not regain compliance by June 10, 2024, the Company expects that Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company's common stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq's delisting determination to a Nasdaq hearing panel.

The December Notice has no effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock at this time. The Company intends to actively monitor the bid price of its common stock and will consider available options to regain compliance with the listing requirements. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to: our ability to cure any deficiencies in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or maintain compliance with other Nasdaq listing rules; our eligibility for additional compliance periods, if necessary, in which to seek to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement; our ability to ultimately obtain relief or extended periods to regain compliance from Nasdaq, if necessary, or to meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief or extension; and risks related to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel's attention and resources due to these matters. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.