  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTHR   US1597651066

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.

(CTHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Charles lvard : Q2-FY2022 Earnings Call Presentation

02/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Nasdaq: CTHR

Q2 FY 2022 Earnings

Conference Call

Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934, as amended. Statem nts expressing expectations regarding our future and projections relating to our products, sales, revenues, and earnings are typical of such statements and

are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives,

representations, and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate,"

"believe," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in predicting the future. You should be aware that although the forward-looking stateme ts included

herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, our actual results may differ materially from those projected, stated, or implied in these forward-looking statements

as result of many factors including, but not l mited to, (1) our business, financial condition and results of operations uld continue to be adversely affected by an ongoing COVID-19

pandemic and related global economic conditions; (2) our future financial performance

epends upon increased consumer

nce, growth of sales of our products, and operational

execution of our strategic initiatives; (3) our business and our results of

could be materially adversely affected

acceptaresult of

economic and market conditions; (4) we

face intense competition in the worldwide gemstone and jewelry industry;operations(5) failure of our information technology infrastructure or generalfailure to protect confidential information of

our customers and our network against security breaches could adversely impact our business and operations; (6) we are subjec

to certain risks due to our

operations,

distribution channels and vendors; (7) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of our inability to fulfill ordersinternationaltimely basis; (8)

we are currently dependent on

limited number of distributor and re ail partners in our Traditional segment for the sale of our products; (9) we may xperie

ce quality control

challenges from time to time that can result in lost revenue and harm to our brands and reputation; (10) seasonality of our business may adversely affect our net sales and operating

income; (11) our operations could be disrupted by natural disasters; (12) sales of

and lab grown diamond jewelry could be dependent upon the pricing of precious metals,

which is beyond our control; (13) our current cu tomers may potentially perceivemoissaniteus as competitor in the finished jewelry business; (14) we depend on a single supplier for

substantially all of our silicon

or SiC, crystals, the raw materials we use to

moissanite jewels; if our supply of high-quality SiC crystals is interrupted, our business may

be materially harmed; (15) if thecarbide,-commerce opportunity changes dramatically orproduceif -commerce technology or providers change their models, our results of operations may be

adversely affected; (16) governmental regulation and oversight might adversely impact our operations; (17) the execution of our business plans could significantly impact our liquidity;

(18) the financial difficulties

nsolvency of one or more of our major customers or their lack of willingness and ability to market our products could adversely affect results; (19)

negative or inaccurate information on social media could adversely impact our brand and reputation; (20) we rely on assumptions,,

estimates, and data to calculate certain of our key

metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negat vely affect our business; (21) we

ay not be able to adequately protect our intellectual

property, which could harm the value of our products and brands and adversely affect our business; (22) if we fail to evaluate implement, and integrate strategic acquisition or

disposition opportunities successfully, our business may suffer; (23) our loan, pu suant to the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security

Act as ad inistered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, or the SBA, was forgiven in full and may be subject to review for compliance with applicable SBA requirements for six

years from the date the loan was forgiven; (24) some anti-takeover provisions of our charter documents may delay or prevent a takeover of our company; and (25) our failure to

maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements could result in the delisting of our common stock, in addition to the other risks and uncertainties

described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

"SEC"), including our Annual Report

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021

and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of

(the ate they are made. We

noonbligation to update or revise such statements to

reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by the federal securities laws, andundertakeyou ar urged to review and consider disclosures that we make in the reports that we file with the SEC, that discuss other factors relevant to our business.

CHARLES & COLVARD | 2

Agenda

Record Breaking Quarter

We Believe

We Know

Q2 FY 2022 Financial Summary

Recent Key Drivers

Wrap Up

Q&A

CHARLES & COLVARD | 3

CONTINUED

STRONG

OPERATING MOMENTUM

Revenue

  • Up 13% to $13.8M* Q2
  • Up 20% to $24.0M* YTD Q2
  • Up 32% versus YTD Q2 2020

Capital Deployment

  • Overall Brand Awareness to Drive Top-Line Growth
  • Direct-to-ConsumerMarketing Initiatives

Gross Margin

49% Q2, 50% YTD Q2

* Compared to year-ago period

CHARLES & COLVARD | 4

We Believe

Investments in Paid and Social Advertising

Paying Off

Redefine Real - Choice

TM

Product Assortment

Intersection of Price, Quality and Value

Made, Not MinedTM

Conscious Consumerism

CHARLES & COLVARD | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Charles & Colvard Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,8 M - -
Net income 2022 4,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,0 M 73,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float -
Chart CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,40 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Don O'Connell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clint J. Pete Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Neal Ira Goldman Chairman
Ollin B. Sykes Independent Director
Anne M. Butler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.-16.26%73
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA0.69%85 749
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-2.71%17 502
PANDORA A/S-8.81%10 728
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED12.94%3 287
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-9.61%3 278