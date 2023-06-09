Advanced search
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

06/09/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 18, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against  Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Charles River and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-crl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 18, 2023.

About the Lawsuit

Charles River and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 22, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research, and that the Company voluntarily suspended shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, shares of Charles River fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Coleman v. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-11132.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit http://ksfcounsel.com/.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-river-laboratories-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-charles-river-301847507.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
