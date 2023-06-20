Advanced search
CRL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 5, 2020 to February 21, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CRL:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/charles-river-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41009&from=4

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. NEWS - CRL NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Charles River you have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Charles River securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CRL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/charles-river-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41009&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crl-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-18-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-charles-river-laboratories-international-inc-shareholders-301855681.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
