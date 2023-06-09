Advanced search
04:28aCharles River, INADcure Foundation Enter Into Gene Therapy Manufacturing Collaboration
MT
06/08Crl Loss Alert : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CRL
PR
06/08Charles River and INADcure Announce Gene Therapy Manufacturing Collaboration
BU
CRL Jakubowitz Law Reminds Charles River Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/charles-river-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40548&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Charles River between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crl-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-charles-river-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-18-2023-301846745.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
