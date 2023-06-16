Advanced search
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
208.97 USD   +0.75%
CRL Jakubowitz Law Reminds Charles River Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/charles-river-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40880&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Charles River between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crl-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-charles-river-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-18-2023-301852619.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
