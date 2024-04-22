Innovating biomedical research through science and technology
Corporate Citizenship Report 2023
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
Contents
Welcome to the Charles River Laboratories 2023 Corporate Citizenship Report. This report details our progress across four strategic Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars: Accelerate Life-Saving Therapies; Lead with Integrity; Inspire our People; Protect our Planet. The report covers all subsidiaries and operations for which Charles River has direct management control. We publish our Corporate Citizenship Report every two years, and this report covers the period of 2022-2023. Our previous report was published in April 2022.
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 2
Overview
3
About This Report
3
CEO Message
4
Our Company
6
Our Strategy
7
Our Corporate Citizenship
Strategy
8
Our Public Goals
9
Accelerate
11
Accelerate Life-Saving
Therapies
11
Our Role in Global Healthcare
12
Our Capabilities
15
Technology and Innovation
19
Lead
23
Lead With Integrity
23
Animal Welfare
24
Data Security and Privacy
27
Governance
29
Quality Assurance
and Management
31
Compliance and Ethics
32
Human Rights
34
Regulatory Affairs
35
Risk Management
36
Business Resilience
37
Inspire
39
Inspire Our People
39
Our People Strategy
40
Talent Acquisition
43
Total Rewards and Well-being
44
Employee Engagement
and Development
46
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
49
Health and Safety
52
Community Engagement
and Support
55
Protect
59
Protect Our Planet
59
Climate and GHG Emissions
60
Responsible Supply
Chain Management
63
Data
66
Data Appendix
66
GRI Content Index
66
SASB Index
78
ESG Performance Data
80
Other
Memberships and
Organizations
89
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 3
About This Report
Our 2023 report is in accordance with the latest GRI Universal Standards, as well as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Standard. These indices can be found at the back of this document on p.66-79. We have also aligned our approach with the recommendations set out by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which will be available in a separate reportlater in 2024.
Report content is assured through an extensive internal review process, which includes executive oversight and subject matter reviews and validation. A third-party consultancy calculates our energy and our Scope
1, 2, and 3 emissions data using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. A distinct and separate third-party consultancy verifies the accuracy of this information. The GHG data presented represents information available as of December 31, 2023, including
certain end-of-year estimates and assumptions. Historical estimates may be subject to revision.
The 2023 GHG and Energy Consumption Assurance Letter, as well as any updated 2023 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, will be published later in 2024 to the ESG Libraryon Charles River's website. Our full data disclosures can be found on p.66 of this report, and the four data restatements from our 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report can be found on p.80. We always welcome feedback and questions on
our report and broader Corporate Citizenship strategy. For more information, please refer to the Corporate Citizenship section on our website or email us at corporatecitizenship@crl.com. As the leading scientific partner of choice, it is vital that we establish trusted relationships with our stakeholders. By building strong, mutual relationships that support our ESG practices, policies, and priorities, we are driving positive progress.
Stakeholder Engagement
We identify stakeholder groups in coordination with executive leadership and the Board of Directors (Board), as well as subject matter experts (SMEs) and employee working groups across Charles River. We regularly engage our stakeholders through both formal and informal processes that allow us to identify and proactively address emerging ESG needs, risks, and opportunities. Our key stakeholders and the primary ways in which we engage with them include:
- Employees: twice-yearly Pulse surveys, company portal and intranet, digital communications and social media, webcasts, town hall meetings, Charles River Helpline
- Clients and Partners: regular surveys, client panels and meetings, site visits, tradeshows and events, website and live chat, social media, digital portals, and emails
- Investors: annual shareholders meeting, quarterly earnings calls, U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) filings, website, conferences, site tours, and direct engagement via email, telephone calls, and meetings
- Suppliers: annual and periodic meetings with key suppliers, and environmental survey of top suppliers
- Government and Industry Associations: participation as panelists at policy meetings, industry association memberships and participation, compliance inspections, audits, and inquiries
- Government Officials and Policy Makers: periodic engagement with global federal, state, regional, and local policy makers and legislative and regulatory bodies to share our perspective on policies and regulations that impact our industry
- Local Communities: volunteer support and philanthropic giving
Our Alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
SDG 3 - GOOD HEALTH
AND WELL-BEING
As a leading global scientific partner for drug research and innovation - from target discovery and non-clinical development to market approval
- we are proud that our work has a positive impact on the health, well-being, and quality of life of people around the world.
SDG 5 - GENDER EQUALITY
Operating as a responsible partner is essential to our continued success. For us this includes upholding fundamental human rights of all people across our value chain and working hard to promote a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture.
SDG 13 - CLIMATE ACTION
We are committed to reducing our environmental impact across our global footprint, through both our long-term emissions reduction commitments and industry collaboration.
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 4
CEO Message
Charles River is demonstrating that we can make a meaningful impact - making us a better company and a better corporate citizen. Our collective efforts are powerful, and our influence is transforming our industry."
At Charles River, we are motivated by a common purpose: Together, we create healthier lives.
As the leading global scientific partner with an integrated, early-stage portfolio that spans the drug research process from target discovery and non- clinical development to market approval, Charles River is committed to being the preferred solution for our clients. We do this by collaborating with them from target discovery through the manufacture of innovative, safe, and effective therapies for the patients who need them. The success of our strategy is demonstrated by the fact that we have worked on more than 80%
of the drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the past five years.
We are proud of the work we do and the integral role we play in improving people's lives. We believe that every day each of us has the ability to lead by example and be the difference. For more than 75 years, we have worked together to live our purpose and to contribute to society - not only by accelerating the delivery
of life-saving treatments, but also by operating our business with integrity, supporting our people, serving our communities, and safeguarding the planet. These commitments are the foundation of our success and the key to our continued growth.
The Charles River Corporate Citizenship program, in alignment with our strategy, business model, and core values, targets four strategic ESG pillars.
Since publishing our previous Corporate Citizenship Report in early 2022, we have implemented new ESG-driven initiatives and established additional long-term targets, as we continue to make progress toward our commitments.
Accelerate Life-Saving Therapies
We help to make new therapies a reality for the patients who need them, and we are committed to taking time out of the drug development timeline to deliver life-saving treatments. To achieve this, we are intensely focused on innovating scientifically, and broadening our portfolio of products and services to ensure our clients have access to emerging therapies and technologies that help bring safe, effective treatments to market faster (see p.13).
A significant area of focus for Charles River is our digital transformation. We are combining our scientific expertise with an innovative digital approach to create insights that enable our clients to make better decisions, faster. Through our continued investments, ongoing strategic partnerships, and implementation of technology solutions such as our Apollo™ platform, we are accelerating the drug development process (see p.12).
Lead with Integrity
We take pride in our role as the scientific partner of choice, which has been achieved through the building of trust and confidence with our clients.
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 5
Operating as a responsible partner is essential to
our success and longevity, and our focus on ensuring respect for the fundamental rights of all people across our value chain reflects that dedication.
After publishing our Human Rights Statement aligned to the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights and the U.N. Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights, we also became a signatory to the U.N. Global Compact (UNGC) in 2023 (see p.34).
For decades, we have embraced and invested in the 3Rs principle (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) to provide a framework for performing ethical animal research. We believe that advancing responsible science starts with a foundational fourth R (Responsibility), developed specifically by Charles River, that ensures we are placing a lens of Responsibility on everything we do, and continues to drive progress for the patients and animals that depend on our work. We are committed to furthering the use of alternative tools and technologies, to maintain patient safety while reducing reliance on animal testing (see p.25).
Inspire our People
Our people are our best asset, and we strive to inspire them to bring their best selves to work every day. From day one, their involvement in our business has a meaningful impact on patient outcomes and global healthcare, which is why we are passionate about supporting their ongoing success and satisfaction,
and pursuit of ways to make a difference. In 2023, our people volunteered an unprecedented amount - more than 29,000 hours of their time - to support their local communities (see p.55). We continued to strengthen engagement by delivering an exceptional employee experience through a distinctive culture and enhancing our leadership development opportunities (see p.46). Our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are cultivating a sense of belonging and inclusion by bringing people together from across the Company. Our ERGs have grown to include nearly 4,000 employees spanning 11 global groups (see p.51).
Protect our Planet
At Charles River, we contribute meaningful solutions to drive positive change within the healthcare sector. To do our part in promoting a sustainable workplace and achieving meaningful energy conservation measures, we launched a series of public science- based commitments in 2021 which cover our Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions. Our plan also includes a target to utilize 100% renewable electricity across our operations by 2030.
We have already achieved 100% renewable electricity across our regional operations in North America and Europe (see p.60). Furthermore, we have reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 37% over the last five years (see p.60). We are immensely proud of our progress and our continued focus on reducing our environmental impact across our global footprint.
Guided by our strong sense of purpose, we share a dedication and commitment to achieving positive impact for all our stakeholders, including our clients, the patients who depend on us, and each other.
For everyone at Charles River, that also means promoting and supporting business practices that are environmentally sustainable, socially conscious, and aligned with sound corporate governance practices. We are proud of our progress and achievements.
Charles River is demonstrating that we can make a meaningful impact - making us a better company and a better corporate citizen. Our collective efforts are powerful, and our influence is transforming our industry.
Sincerely,
James C. Foster
Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer
We are proud of the work we do and the integral role we play in improving people's lives. We believe that every day each of us has the ability to lead by example and be the difference."
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 6
Our Company
We are Charles River Laboratories
Charles River Laboratories is the leading global non- clinical drug development partner, with a mission to create healthier lives. We perform a vital role in the biomedical industry, providing essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions around the globe to discover, develop, test, and safely manufacture new therapies. To achieve this, we provide a full suite of products and services that span from target identification and discovery through non- clinical drug development and manufacturing (see Our Capabilities on p.15).
Our products and services help to identify and determine the efficacy and safety of potential molecules for future drug development, as well as support our clients' manufacturing activities, including our contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business. Our products and services play a significant role in supporting fundamental scientific research to advance the basic understanding of general biology and
life science.
As the partner of choice for our clients' non-clinical drug research and development needs, we differentiate ourselves through our broad portfolio, scientific expertise, global scale, and excellent service. We enable our clients to create a more flexible drug development model to deliver innovative, safe, and effective medicines, which enhances their productivity and efficiencies, reduces their costs, and increases speed to market.
We are committed to collaboration, responsibility, and leadership within the global scientific research community.
Read more about Our Capabilities on p.15 and Our Role in Global Healthcare on p.12.
Proven results
- #1 market position globally in Research Models, Safety Assessment, and Microbial Solutions
- Supported >80% of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved novel drugs over the last five years (2019-2023)
- $4.13B revenue in 2023 and $3.98B in 2022
5%
26%
$4.13B
FY 2023 Revenue
69%
Global scale
21,800
employees worldwide (including 20,400 full-time and 1,400 part-time employees)
2,600
scientific professionals with advanced degrees
>4,000
biopharma clients
~70%
of revenue from biopharma industry
155
locations
>20
countries
HQ
headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 7
Our Strategy
We are passionate about our role in improving the quality of people's lives and are committed to operating our business responsibly. We are guided by our purpose that centers around the patients who rely on the life-saving treatments we are helping to develop,
the animals in our care, and our people and planet. To achieve this, our Corporate Citizenship strategy targets action across four key pillars.
Accelerate Life-Saving Therapies
Making accelerated, accessible therapies a reality for patients who need them.
>80%
of drugs approved by the FDA over the last five years
Go to pages 11-22
Protect our Planet
Operating our business responsibly and promoting a sustainable future in the communities where we live and work.
37%
reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions on an absolute basis from 2018 to 2023
g
n
L
v
a
i
e
a
S
d
-
w
e
f
i
s
i
t
L i
h
e
e
p
I
t
a
a
n
r
r
e
e
t
l
T
h
e
r
c
e
g
t
i
c
Together,
y
A
we create
healthier
o
lives
le
P
p
t
r
e
P
e
o
c
t
r
o
u
u
o
r
e
P
l
r
a
i
n
p
e
s
t
n
I
Lead with Integrity
Making a positive impact on patients, animals in our care, and communities where we work.
2023
Established a Responsible Animal Use Board Committee and Office for Responsible Animal Use
Go to pages 23-38
Inspire our People
Providing an exceptional employee experience where our people can learn, grow, and make an impact.
410K
learning sessions completed by our employees, representing an average of 19 completed sessions per employee
Go to pages 59-65
Go to pages 39-58
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
Our Corporate Citizenship Strategy
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 8
ESG Materiality Assessment
To objectively determine the ESG topics that matter most to our business and stakeholders, we worked with an independent, third-party advisor in 2021 to conduct a detailed ESG materiality assessment.
Aligned with the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), our evidence-based approach mapped and prioritized ESG topics, risks, and opportunities in terms of their importance to Charles River and
our stakeholders to guide our Corporate Citizenship strategy, focus areas, and reporting priorities.
Our Top Ten
ESG Material Topics
OUR THREE-STEP PROCESS:
In 2022, we partnered with an external firm to determine that our ESG material topics remained valid and aligned to the GRI Universal Standards. As part of this process, we conducted an updated review of industry data, emerging trends, and peer benchmarking, which helped us to accelerate progress and led us to grouping our new and existing ESG material topics under four strategic pillars (see Our Strategy). Coverage of our top ten topics can be found throughout this report.
1
Animal Welfare
2
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
3
Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
4
Technology and Innovation
5
Talent Attraction and Retention
6
Supply Chain Management
7
Climate Change and GHG Emissions
1
IDENTIFYING TOPICS
- Evaluated 20 potential ESG topics
- Secured topic input from key internal and external stakeholders
- Analyzed industry, market, and regulatory data
- Conducted thorough review of emerging trends
- Performed peer research and benchmarking
2
ENGAGING STAKEHOLDERS
- Engaged with internal SMEs to fine-tune topic list and identify possible impacts, risks, and opportunities across Charles River's value chain
- Interviewed 26 internal and external stakeholders
- Validated results and affirmed alignment on highest priorities
3
PRIORITIZING RESULTS
- Assigned each topic a value based on importance to Charles River's business and stakeholders, to identify the highest priority ESG topics
- Reviewed highest priority topics to understand ESG reporting priorities
8
Impact on Healthcare
9
Employee Engagement and Development
10
Quality Assurance and Management
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 9
Our Public Goals
Our long-term Corporate Citizenship goals are targeting key areas of our strategy. Our progress is as follows.1
CLIMATE CHANGE
GOAL
PROGRESS THROUGH 2023
Scope 1 and 2
Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by
37%
2030 by 50% from a baseline year of 2018
REDUCTION
OUR PEOPLE
GOAL
PROGRESS THROUGH 2023
Total Recordable
Reduce TRIR by 50% from a baseline
1%
Injury Rate (TRIR)
year of 2018
REDUCTION
Scope 3
Reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030
30%
by 15% from a baseline year of 2019
INCREASE2
Renewable
Achieve 100% renewable electricity
92%
Electricity
by 2030
ACHIEVED
KEY
Positive Progress
Negative Progress
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Increase women in VP+ roles to 45%
42%
through 2025
ACHIEVED
Maintain 50% women in manager roles
53%
through 2025
ACHIEVED
Increase managers from
21%
underrepresented racial/ethnic groups
in the U.S. to 30% by 2025
ACHIEVED
Achieve 71 as employee engagement
67
score for Belonging by 20253
ACHIEVED
- All data rounded to the nearest whole number. For detailed figures, see the ESG Performance Data table (p.80).
- Increase in Scope 3 emissions due to increased supplier spending to support business growth. We will continue engaging with our suppliers in order to reach our 2030 commitment.
- We continue to review feedback and develop relevant resources in support of this goal. Learn more about our focus on belonging (p.50).
Overview Accelerate Lead Inspire Protect Data
Progress is... being part of your family's health recovery
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES | CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT 2023 10
It is not every day that you can say your job played a pivotal role in helping a family member recover from a health crisis - but working for Charles River, our people have real life examples of doing just that.
Take Chris Lowrie, who joined Charles River as a scientist over 30 years ago. Always proud of his important role, Chris never thought he would see his work hit so close to home. In 2012, Chris's dad was rushed to the hospital unexpectedly and diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Part of his treatment plan was to take a new drug, which Chris soon realized was not only a drug he had worked on but one he had published a paper about. In the end, this very drug helped to extend his dad's life by nearly five years - and remains a powerful reminder for Chris of the true impact of his work.
Similarly, when Louise Scott's mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for the third time in 2014, she was concerned. However, when Louise was told that her mother would be put on an oral medication indicated for certain types of advanced or recurrent ovarian cancer, she recognized the drug name. Her laboratory in Edinburgh had performed vital safety work to assist in its approval. Nine years later, Louise's mom remains in remission.
It is one thing to help your family with their cancer journey, it's different again when it is your own story.
This was the case with Bob Zaccardi, who has worked at Charles River for 39 years. Bob's cancer diagnosis meant that he had to endure 16 weeks of chemotherapy and was susceptible to fatal infection. Having participated in an internal marketing campaign about therapies that Charles River had worked on, Bob was familiar with the name of a drug prescribed to him to help stimulate his white blood cell growth. Bob never thought he would be a recipient of this drug, which would end up saving his own life.
These are just a few of our Charles River Moments, and they are the reason why we continue to do what we do every day.
There are 21,800 people who come to work every day, all of whom may not be on the frontline in science, but everything that they do is playing a vital role in saving people's lives.
I appreciate them every day."
Bob Zaccardi, Senior Director Creative Services, Charles River
Louise Scott and her mother
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 00:21:03 UTC.