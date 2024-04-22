Our 2023 report is in accordance with the latest GRI Universal Standards, as well as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Standard. These indices can be found at the back of this document on p.66-79. We have also aligned our approach with the recommendations set out by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which will be available in a separate reportlater in 2024. Report content is assured through an extensive internal review process, which includes executive oversight and subject matter reviews and validation. A third-party consultancy calculates our energy and our Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. A distinct and separate third-party consultancy verifies the accuracy of this information. The GHG data presented represents information available as of December 31, 2023, including certain end-of-year estimates and assumptions. Historical estimates may be subject to revision.

The 2023 GHG and Energy Consumption Assurance Letter, as well as any updated 2023 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, will be published later in 2024 to the ESG Libraryon Charles River's website. Our full data disclosures can be found on p.66 of this report, and the four data restatements from our 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report can be found on p.80. We always welcome feedback and questions on our report and broader Corporate Citizenship strategy. For more information, please refer to the Corporate Citizenship section on our website or email us at corporatecitizenship@crl.com. As the leading scientific partner of choice, it is vital that we establish trusted relationships with our stakeholders. By building strong, mutual relationships that support our ESG practices, policies, and priorities, we are driving positive progress. Stakeholder Engagement We identify stakeholder groups in coordination with executive leadership and the Board of Directors (Board), as well as subject matter experts (SMEs) and employee working groups across Charles River. We regularly engage our stakeholders through both formal and informal processes that allow us to identify and proactively address emerging ESG needs, risks, and opportunities. Our key stakeholders and the primary ways in which we engage with them include:

Employees: twice-yearly Pulse surveys, company portal and intranet, digital communications and social media, webcasts, town hall meetings, Charles River Helpline

twice-yearly Pulse surveys, company portal and intranet, digital communications and social media, webcasts, town hall meetings, Charles River Helpline Clients and Partners: regular surveys, client panels and meetings, site visits, tradeshows and events, website and live chat, social media, digital portals, and emails

regular surveys, client panels and meetings, site visits, tradeshows and events, website and live chat, social media, digital portals, and emails Investors: annual shareholders meeting, quarterly earnings calls, U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC) filings, website, conferences, site tours, and direct engagement via email, telephone calls, and meetings

annual shareholders meeting, quarterly earnings calls, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, website, conferences, site tours, and direct engagement via email, telephone calls, and meetings Suppliers: annual and periodic meetings with key suppliers, and environmental survey of top suppliers

annual and periodic meetings with key suppliers, and environmental survey of top suppliers Government and Industry Associations: participation as panelists at policy meetings, industry association memberships and participation, compliance inspections, audits, and inquiries

Government Officials and Policy Makers: periodic engagement with global federal, state, regional, and local policy makers and legislative and regulatory bodies to share our perspective on policies and regulations that impact our industry

Local Communities: volunteer support and philanthropic giving