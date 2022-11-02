Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
207.29 USD   -2.34%
07:35aCharles River Laboratories International : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:32aCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:15aGUIDANCE: (CRL) CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL Expects Fiscal Year 2022 EPS Range $10.80 - $10.95
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles River Laboratories International : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

11/02/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q 2022 Results

November 2, 2022

Charles River Laboratories

EVERY STEP OF THE WAY

© 2022 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements also include statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for our business, financial condition and results of operations, including the long-term growth prospects and as compared to other companies, and the prospects for recovery therefrom; the effectiveness of our capital deployment strategy, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to reduce capex, preserve jobs, support client research programs and sustain our financial position; our compliance with the maintenance covenants under our credit agreement; our projected future financial performance (including without limitation revenue and revenue growth rates, operating income and margin, earnings per share, capital expenditures, operating and free cash flow, net interest expense, effective tax rate, foreign exchange rates, corporate expenses, and leverage ratios) whether reported, constant currency, organic, and/or factoring acquisitions, with respect to Charles River as a whole and/or any of our reporting or operating segments or business units; our expectations with respect to the impact of external interest rate fluctuations; our annual and other financial guidance; the assumptions that form the basis for our revised annual guidance, including the anticipated impact of higher compensation costs and of the 53rd week in 2022; the estimated diluted shares outstanding; the expected performance of our venture capital and other strategic investments; client demand, particularly the future demand for drug discovery, development, and CDMO products and services, and our intentions to expand those businesses, including our investments in our portfolio; the impact of foreign exchange; our expectations regarding our expected acquisition and divestiture activity, stock repurchases and debt repayment; the development and performance of our services and products; expectations with respect to pricing of our products and services; market and industry conditions, including industry consolidation and the Company's share of any market it participates in, outsourcing of services and identification of spending trends by our clients and funding available to them; the potential outcome of, and impact to, our business and financial operations due to litigation and legal proceedings and tax law changes; our business strategy, including with respect to capital deployment and facilities expansion; our success in identifying, consummating, and integrating, and the impact of, our acquisitions, on the Company, our service offerings, client perception, strategic relationships, revenue, revenue growth rates, earnings, and synergies; our expectations regarding the financial performance of the companies we have acquired; our strategic agreements with our clients and opportunities for future similar arrangements; our ability to obtain new clients in targeted market segments and/or to predict which client segments will be future growth drivers; the impact of our investments in specified business lines, products, sites and geographies; our ability to meet economic challenges; and Charles River's future performance as otherwise delineated in our forward-looking guidance.

Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the COVID-19 pandemic, its duration, its impact on our business, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, business practices, operations, suppliers, third party service providers, clients, employees, industry, ability to meet future performance obligations, ability to efficiently implement advisable safety precautions, and internal controls over financial reporting; the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on client demand, the global economy and financial markets; the ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire (including Explora Biolabs, Cognate BioServices and Vigene Biosciences and risks and uncertainties associated with Cognate's and Vigene's products and services, which are in areas that the Company did not previously operate); the timing and magnitude of our share repurchases; negative trends in research and development spending, negative trends in the level of outsourced services, or other cost reduction actions by our clients; the ability to convert backlog to revenue; special interest groups; contaminations; industry trends; new displacement technologies; USDA and FDA regulations; changes in law; continued availability of products and supplies; loss of key personnel; interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in tax regulation and laws; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; and any changes in business, political, or economic conditions due to the threat of future terrorist activity in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and related U.S. military action overseas. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 16, 2022, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and

Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this presentation except as required by law.

Regulation G

This presentation includes discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often one-time charges, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules and regulations. In accordance with Regulation G, you can find the comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to those GAAP measures on our website at ir.criver.com.

2 EVERY STEP OF THE WAY

3Q22 Financial Performance

($ in millions)

3Q22

3Q21

YOY

Organic

Revenue

$989.2

$895.9

10.4%

15.3%

GAAP OM%

15.3%

17.4%

(210) bps

Non-GAAP OM%

20.4%

21.4%

(100) bps

GAAP EPS

$1.88

$2.01

(6.5)%

Non-GAAP EPS

$2.63

$2.70

(2.6)%

  • 3Q22 organic revenue growth rate accelerated by 580 basis points from 2Q22 level, due primarily to DSA segment, which delivered outstanding growth rate >20%
    • In line with outlook since beginning of year
  • DSA growth acceleration reflects continued, robust price increases and meaningfully higher study volume in Safety Assessment (SA) business
    • Supported by strength of backlog that continues to afford excellent visibility into future client demand

3 EVERY STEP OF THE WAY

Uniquely Positioned as Leading, Global, Non-Clinical Drug Development Partner

  • Strong operating performance, against backdrop of escalating macroeconomic pressures, demonstrates the power of our unique portfolio
  • Differentiates CRL from other companies that provide R&D support services to biopharmaceutical industry
  • Uniquely positioned as the leading, global, non-clinical drug development partner, working with clients from discovery and early-stage development through the safe manufacture of life-saving therapies
  • Our focus is centered on preclinical R&D, which requires extensive scientific knowledge and ability to innovate, understand, and distinguish viable molecules from those that are not
  • Post-pandemic,CRL is an even more essential partner to biopharmaceutical clients, because our core competencies are precisely tailored to their intensified focus on scientific breakthroughs, personalized medicine, and speed to market

4 EVERY STEP OF THE WAY

Comprehensive Early-Stage Portfolio

  • With a comprehensive portfolio spanning small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies (C&GT), CRL provides a flexible and efficient platform that accelerates early- stage biomedical research and therapeutic innovation
  • Leading global partner for outsourced discovery and regulated safety assessment services
  • Largest provider of small research models and associated services that enable clients to conduct their own research
  • Offering a comprehensive portfolio of manufacturing solutions, from quality-control testing solutions to production of cell and gene therapies
    • Enables us to continue supporting clients as they work with other providers to conduct human clinical trials and reach commercialization

5 EVERY STEP OF THE WAY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 11:34:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
07:35aCharles River Laboratories Internati : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:32aCharles River Laboratories Internati : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07:15aGUIDANCE: (CRL) CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL Expects Fiscal Year 20..
MT
07:15aEarnings Flash (CRL) CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL Posts Q3 Revenue $989.2M,..
MT
07:15aEarnings Flash (CRL) CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 EPS $2.63, vs...
MT
07:12aCharles River : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06aCharles River Laboratories Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/20Alderley Park sees a brand new cutting-edge cell and gene therapy manufacturing facilit..
AQ
10/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260 ..
MT
10/19Charles River Launches HemaCare Donor App to Engage Diverse Donors and Source Cell Solu..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 887 M - -
Net income 2022 410 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 543 M 10 543 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 207,29 $
Average target price 269,38 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Foster General Counsel
Flavia H. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur C. Hubbs Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Birgit Girshick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Daniel Senior Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-44.98%10 543
MODERNA, INC.-39.12%60 487
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.79%38 892
LONZA GROUP AG-35.79%36 267
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.68%26 220
SEAGEN INC.-18.05%23 522