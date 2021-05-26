Log in
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
  Report
Charles River Laboratories International : to Host Virtual Investor Day

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced that it will host a virtual Meeting with Management on Thursday, May 27th, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

This virtual event will feature presentations from its senior management team, including an overview of the Company’s strategic focus, business developments, and updated financial outlook, with a focus on its cell and gene therapy capabilities and the shift towards advanced therapeutics.

The webcast of this virtual event may be accessed through a link that is posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. The associated slide presentation and reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures will also be posted on same website at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 27th. Following the event, a replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 509 M - -
Net income 2021 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 559 M 16 559 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 357,07 $
Last Close Price 329,52 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James C. Foster Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ross Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur C. Hubbs Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew L. Daniel Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Barbara j. Patterson Senior VP-Regulatory Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.32.54%16 559
MODERNA, INC.62.02%67 963
LONZA GROUP AG1.09%47 624
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.14%46 407
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%33 071
SEAGEN INC.-13.96%27 347