Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
205.48 USD   +3.95%
04:31aCharles River Laboratories Launches Off-the-Shelf Lentiviral Vector Packaging Plasmids
BU
06/12Charles River, Curigin Launch Collaboration for Adenoviral Vector Production
MT
06/12ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CRL
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charles River Laboratories Launches Off-the-Shelf Lentiviral Vector Packaging Plasmids

06/13/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New plasmids will help accelerate and standardize lentiviral vector development from clinical to commercial manufacturing

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the launch of its off-the-shelf lentiviral vector (LVV) packaging plasmids, providing a streamlined solution to the challenges associated with plasmid sourcing in cell and gene therapies.

Cell and gene therapies often rely on plasmid DNA (pDNA) as a critical starting material. However, production challenges such as capacity bottlenecks and timeline pressures, as well as a need for process development optimization can result in increased lead time, cost and complexity. Charles River’s off-the-shelf packaging plasmids offer an alternative solution to these hurdles with immediate availability, reduced development costs and simplified supply chains that streamline and secure lentiviral vector production.

In addition to its off-the-shelf offerings, Charles River provides services to meet customer specific needs such as regulatory requirements or product characteristics. These include viral vector production services ranging from clone construction through good manufacturing practice (GMP) for clinical trials or commercial use.

Plasmid DNA CDMO Services

The addition of off-the-shelf LVV plasmids follows the launch of Charles River’s pHelper plasmids aimed at supporting AAV based gene therapy programs and eXpDNA™ plasmid manufacturing platform, established over decades of plasmid DNA CDMO scale-up experience which significantly reduces plasmid production turnaround time for advanced therapy medical product (ATMP) and vaccine developers.

In recent years, Charles River has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy portfolio with several acquisitions and recent expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet growing global demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. The Company offers end-to-end support and supply chain simplification for cell and gene therapy developers. Combined with the Company’s legacy testing services, Charles River offers an industry-leading “concept-to-cure” solution for advanced therapies.

Approved Quotes

  • “We are thrilled to announce this addition to our product offering. Our LVV packaging plasmids allow us to further support advanced therapy programs and most importantly, help expedite the delivery of safe, effective therapies to those who need them most." - Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Biologics Solutions
  • “Charles River’s LVV packaging plasmids offer researchers and manufacturers a high-quality, reliable tool to support their LVV viral vectors production. The new plasmids will be a valuable resource to develop new treatments for a wide range of programs in preclinical and clinical development with the continuity of supply for commercial use” - Andrew Frazer, Associate Director, Scientific Solutions

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:31aCharles River Laboratories Launches Off-the-Shelf Lentiviral Vector Packaging Plasmids
BU
06/12Charles River, Curigin Launch Collaboration for Adenoviral Vector Production
MT
06/12ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Charles River Laboratories International, Inc...
NE
06/12CRL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. S..
PR
06/12Charles River and Curigin Collaborate to Produce Oncolytic RNAi Gene Therapy
BU
06/12Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Charles River Investors of a L..
PR
06/10Charles River Shareholder Action Rem : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson E..
PR
06/09Charles River Laboratories Sharehold : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSE..
PR
06/09CRL Jakubowitz Law Reminds Charles River Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of J..
PR
06/09Charles River, INADcure Foundation Enter Into Gene Therapy Manufacturing Collaboration
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 125 M - -
Net income 2023 398 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 517 M 10 517 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 205,48 $
Average target price 248,07 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Foster General Counsel
Flavia H. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Mintz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Julie Frearson Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Birgit Girshick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.70%10 517
MODERNA, INC.-31.23%47 087
LONZA GROUP AG23.99%45 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.42%39 318
SEAGEN INC.53.41%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%24 045
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer