Agreement establishes Charles River as the preferred partner for Autobahn Labs, leveraging drug discovery and development capabilities to accelerate the translation of academic discoveries into novel therapeutics Under the agreement, Charles River will make an equity investment in Autobahn Labs Justin Bryans, Chief Scientific Officer, Discovery at Charles River, named to Autobahn’s Board of Directors

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Autobahn Labs, a Samsara BioCapital-backed virtual accelerator for academic biotech, today announced a collaborative relationship that establishes Charles River as the preferred research partner to support Autobahn’s growing pipeline of early-stage, preclinical therapeutics’ programs. This agreement will grant Autobahn preferred access to Charles River’s industry-standard, state-of-the-art drug discovery and development capabilities. The purpose of the partnership is to accelerate the advancement of novel academic science into transformational new therapies across diverse therapeutic modalities and disease areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724246400/en/

Under the terms of the agreement, Charles River has made an investment in Autobahn Labs, joining a fundraising round led by Autobahn’s founding investor, Samsara BioCapital. Proceeds from the raise and partnership with Charles River will enable Autobahn to expand the number of partnerships with top-tier academic institutions, advance lead preclinical programs, and identify new opportunities for therapeutics development. In conjunction with the funding, Justin Bryans, Chief Scientific Officer, Discovery for Charles River, has joined Autobahn’s Board of Directors.

“I am looking forward to partnering with the Autobahn Labs team as they develop preclinical therapeutics programs,” said Justin Bryans, Chief Scientific Officer, Discovery, Charles River. “We expect our combined expertise will help progress drug discovery and development programs, ultimately delivering critical therapeutics to patients.”

“We are excited for Charles River to join Samsara BioCapital as an investor and partner in Autobahn’s mission to translate the best of academic biotech,” said Brendan O’Leary, CEO of Autobahn Labs. “Combining Charles River’s industry-leading drug discovery and development capabilities with Autobahn’s deal sourcing and venture creation expertise will allow us to efficiently de-risk academic research with significant therapeutic potential, from novel concept to preclinical drug candidate.”

About Autobahn Labs

Autobahn Labs is a new model for early-stage drug discovery and development, partnering with leading research institutions to accelerate the advancement of novel science to deliver transformational new therapies for patients. Founded in 2019 by Samsara BioCapital, we invest intellectual, financial and physical capital, applying our proven drug discovery framework to efficiently move projects from therapeutic hypothesis to novel drug candidates. For more information, visit www.autobahn-labs.com.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724246400/en/