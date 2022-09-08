Log in
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
213.62 USD   +2.51%
Charles River Laboratories to Present at Baird and Morgan Stanley Conferences
BU
Charles River Laboratories, Cure AP-4 Launch Gene Therapy Collaboration Project
MT
Charles River and Cure AP-4 Announce Gene Therapy Manufacturing Collaboration
BU
Charles River Laboratories to Present at Baird and Morgan Stanley Conferences

09/08/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences in New York, including:

  • Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13th, at 10:15 a.m. EDT; and
  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 885 M - -
Net income 2022 410 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 599 M 10 599 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 208,39 $
Average target price 270,15 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James C. Foster General Counsel
Flavia H. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur C. Hubbs Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Birgit Girshick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Daniel Senior Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-44.69%10 599
MODERNA, INC.-46.89%52 773
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.75%40 125
LONZA GROUP AG-32.25%39 027
SEAGEN INC.-1.40%28 113
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.16%25 069