FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

06/14/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
CEDARHURST, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until July 18, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-crl/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filing-deadline--kuznicki-law-pllc-announces-class-action-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-charles-river-laboratories-international-inc---crl-301851500.html

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2023
