Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
208.97 USD   +0.75%
05:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL
PR
05:46aCrl Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
06/14FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

06/15/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Charles River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an investigation of the Company's allegedly illegal transport of primates for research purposes. Charles River stated that it would voluntarily stop importing primates from Cambodia and acknowledged that the investigations and its suspension of imports would negatively impact its business. 

On this news, Charles River's stock price fell $24.51 per share, or 10.06%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 798

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-charles-river-laboratories-international-inc---crl-301852518.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Charles River Laborato..
PR
05:46aCrl Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Charles River Laboratories International, In..
PR
06/14FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ..
PR
06/14The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Crl)
PR
06/13Crl Shareholder Reminder : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Char..
PR
06/13Crl Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023 in the..
PR
06/13Charles River Laboratories International Launches New Vector Packaging Plasmids
MT
06/13Charles River Laboratories Launches Off-the-Shelf Lentiviral Vector Packaging Plasmids
BU
06/13Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Launches Off-The-Shelf Lentiviral Vector..
CI
06/12Charles River, Curigin Launch Collaboration for Adenoviral Vector Production
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer