Schwab honors its longstanding support for golf and the Dallas-Fort Worth community with a one-of-a-kind Champion’s Prize

Today, almost five decades since "May Day," a pivotal moment in the history of Wall Street and Schwab when brokerage firms were first allowed to set their own commission rates, Schwab unveiled this year’s one-of-a-kind Champion’s Prize, a fully restored and modernized 1975 Schwab Stingray. The company also announced several new and returning programming elements for the upcoming 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA TOUR event, which is set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-26, in Fort Worth, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501314689/en/

The winner of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will drive off in a fully restored 1975 Schwab Stingray - along with Colonial’s Leonard Trophy and Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid jacket. (Photo courtesy of Schwab)

“This year’s Champion’s Prize pays homage to 1975, the year that helped reshape Wall Street, when regulated stock trading commissions came to an end and Chuck Schwab opened the doors to investing wider for individuals by reducing commissions. Chuck’s foresight ushered in a new era, making investing more accessible,” said Stacy Hammond, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Charles Schwab.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of this storied tournament in our company’s home in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and to continue to redefine what a Champion’s Prize can be – just like how Schwab redefined our industry, nearly 50 years ago on May Day.”

Honoring this year’s Champion with a 1975 Schwab Stingray

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge will drive off with an exclusive Champion’s Prize – the 1975 Schwab Stingray – along with Colonial’s Leonard Trophy and Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid jacket.

Customized by County Corvette out of West Chester, Pa., the 1975 Schwab Stingray is fully restored, modernized and loaded with cutting-edge technology as a symbol of the firm’s commitment to innovation in service of its clients.

The 1975 Schwab Stingray features a:

One-off 1975 body and custom LT1 hood

Modern GM LS3 V-8 motor generating more than 450 horsepower

GM 6L90 6-speed automatic transmission

One-of-a-kind Schwab badging on the trunk of the car

Custom console featuring an engraved champion’s nameplate

Hand-stitched interior upholstery with the Colonial’s signature Tartan Plaid trim

This 2024 Champion’s Prize continues the tradition that began five years ago in 2019 with the fully renovated and customized 1973 Schwab Challenger, then the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon in 2021, the 1979 Schwab Firebird in 2022, and most recently the 1973 Schwab Bronco which was won by 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Champion, Emiliano Grillo.

Honoring our Heroes on Memorial Day Weekend

Schwab is proud to be an employer of choice for many who have served in the military and those who continue to serve. Over Memorial Day Weekend, Schwab will once again honor our heroes at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

As part of its support for The Simpson Cup, an annual golf tournament between teams of injured servicemen and veterans, Schwab will once again host a work experience event during tournament week, with the organization’s On Course Foundation. The Foundation helps injured and disabled veterans build confidence and self-determination by opening doors to meaningful employment opportunities in the golf industry. Participants in the program will be onsite at the Colonial, working throughout the week, and participate in a golf skills clinic on Tuesday, May 21. Schwab has served as a proud partner of the On Course Foundation and The Simpson Cup since 2022.

Continuing a tradition that started in 2019 when Schwab took over sponsorship of the tournament, there will once again be a stop in play on Sunday, May 26 for PGA TOUR players, caddies and fans, to take time to reflect on those individuals in the military who lost their lives while serving our country. The moment of silence will conclude with a military flyover as a reminder of the significance of Memorial Day.

The Challengers Film Series

Schwab’s award-winning digital content series, “The Challengers,” returns for the sixth straight year to recognize and celebrate those individuals in golf who, like the firm, challenge the status quo. Episodes feature:

Golfer and content creator Gabriella DeGasperis , who leads with positivity on and off the course

, who leads with positivity on and off the course Fried Egg Golf founder Andy Johnson , who is working to make golf architecture more approachable

, who is working to make golf architecture more approachable Former golf-writer turned country club operator Tom Coyne , who is helping revitalize a storied course in the Catskills.

, who is helping revitalize a storied course in the Catskills. PGA Teaching Professional Michael Block , who won the hearts of golf fans and became a household name after his history-making play at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The 5 Performance Center

Onsite at Colonial, the state-of-the-art fan engagement zone, “The 5: Schwab Performance Center,” will return, inspired by tournament legend Ben Hogan’s “Five Lessons, The Modern Fundamentals of Golf" and Schwab’s approach to thematic investing, which helps individuals discover and invest in trends and new opportunities that align with their interests and values.

“The 5” features several interactive elements providing fans with an opportunity to get their golf swing analyzed by a PGA Teaching Professional, a chance to putt with one of Ben Hogan’s original putters and golf simulators that let fans digitally tee off on Colonial’s new 8th hole. Fans with tickets to the Charles Schwab Challenge can visit the Schwab Performance Center from May 23-26.

Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the annual event at Colonial Country Club for the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. Already a major sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s initial four-year agreement, which has been extended through 2026, marked its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. Schwab continues as a vital part of the D-FW Metroplex financial community where its 70-acre campus in Westlake is home to the firm’s corporate headquarters.

For more information on the tournament and this year’s initiatives, visit www.schwabgolf.com and www.charlesschwabchallenge.com. The tournament will be broadcast nationally to a televised audience on CBS and the Golf Channel.

About Charles Schwab & Co.

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at aboutschwab.com. Follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

© 2024 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

0524-ZTJ5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501314689/en/