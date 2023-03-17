Advanced search
    SCHW   US8085131055

CHARLES SCHWAB

(SCHW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05:13 2023-03-17 pm EDT
55.99 USD   -3.27%
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
RE
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
RE
01:28pCharles Schwab Announces Strong Core Net New Assets for Period Ending 3/16/23
BU
Charles Schwab Announces Strong Core Net New Assets for Period Ending 3/16/23

03/17/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
The Charles Schwab Corporation today announced it has seen strong inflows from clients over the last week. Over the past five trading days (3/10/23-3/16/23), clients have continued to bring assets to Schwab, with approximately $16.5 billion in core net new assets for the week, demonstrating the trust clients place in Schwab.

Charles Schwab remains a safe port in a storm, driven by its conservative balance sheet, strong liquidity position, and diversified base of over 34 million account holders who invest with Charles Schwab every day. We are confident in our approach and in our ability to help clients through all kinds of economic environments.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.0 million active brokerage accounts, 2.4 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and $7.38 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2023. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 071 M - -
Net income 2023 7 336 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
EV / Sales 2024 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 35 300
Free-Float 82,1%
Technical analysis trends CHARLES SCHWAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,88 $
Average target price 86,16 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB-30.48%106 635
MORGAN STANLEY2.34%146 346
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.24%111 148
CITIGROUP INC.0.86%88 798
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%40 674
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.10.83%24 884