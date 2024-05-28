Schwab Bank focuses on meeting the banking needs of investors, complementing Schwab’s investment and wealth management capabilities

For the sixth year in a row, Charles Schwab Bank has received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction among checking providers in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study. The bank also achieved the highest scores across the most dimensions driving overall customer satisfaction from level of trust to reducing banking fees.

Specific dimensions of customer satisfaction where Charles Schwab Bank was #1 are:

Level of trust with bank keeping checking account secure

Customer service for my checking account

Checking account helps reduce banking fees

Ease of moving money in and out of my checking account

Managing checking account through the website

“Earning this recognition from J.D. Power six years running is an incredible testament to our people and the value Charles Schwab Bank delivers in meeting the banking needs of clients, as a seamlessly integrated part of their overall investing and wealth management experience with Schwab,” said Paul Woolway, Managing Director and Chief Banking Officer at Charles Schwab Bank, SSB. “The dedication and hard work of our service teams strongly affirms Schwab’s ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy and our unwavering commitment to delivering an outstanding client experience to those we serve.”

As part of Schwab’s comprehensive approach to wealth management, Charles Schwab Bank offers clients a range of banking services that complement Schwab’s investment and wealth management capabilities, including:

Schwab Bank Investor Checking™ Account linked to a Schwab brokerage account 1

linked to a Schwab brokerage account Schwab Bank Investor Savings™ Account

Home lending (provided by Rocket Mortgage ® , Schwab Bank’s home loan provider)

(provided by Rocket Mortgage , Schwab Bank’s home loan provider) Schwab Bank Pledged Asset Line®

“Our clients are increasingly looking to trusted firms that can provide for more than just one aspect of their financial life,” said Jonathan Craig, Managing Director, Head of Investor Services, at Charles Schwab. “Charles Schwab Bank’s top ranking in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study for the sixth year running reinforces our leadership in consistently meeting the holistic financial needs of our clients, in one place, through our strength in investing, trading, asset management, wealth management, and banking.”

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Investment and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Insured By Any Federal Government Agency | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

Disclosures

1 The Schwab Bank Investor Checking® account is available only as a linked account with a Schwab One® brokerage account. The Schwab One brokerage account has no minimum balance requirements, no minimum balance charges, no minimum trade requirements, and there is no requirement to fund this account, when opened with a linked Investor Checking account.

Charles Schwab Bank, SSB received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction with direct banking accounts. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

The Pledged Asset Line is an uncommitted demand line of credit provided by either Charles Schwab Bank, SSB, or Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB. Entering into a Pledged Asset Line and pledging securities as collateral involves a high degree of risk. As a non-purpose line of credit, proceeds may not be used to purchase securities, pay down margin loans, or be deposited into any brokerage account. See Schwab.com/PAL for more details. Before you decide to apply for a Pledged Asset Line, make sure you understand the risks. A Pledged Asset Line requires a brokerage account at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Nothing herein is or should be interpreted as an obligation to lend. Loans are subject to credit and collateral approval. Other conditions and restrictions may apply.

Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (“Charles Schwab Bank”, “Schwab Bank”) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. Brokerage products, including the Pledged Account, are offered by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC). Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. does not solicit, offer, endorse, negotiate, or originate any mortgage loan products and is neither a licensed mortgage broker nor a licensed mortgage lender. Home lending is offered and provided by Quicken Loans, LLC., Equal Housing Lender. NMLS# 3030. Quicken Loans LLC. is not affiliated with The Charles Schwab Corporation, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. or Charles Schwab Bank, SSB. Deposit and other lending products, including the Pledged Asset Line, are offered by Charles Schwab Bank, SSB, Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Wealth Management refers to a number of different products and services offered through various subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. Charles Schwab Bank, SSB is not acting or registered as a securities broker-dealer or investment advisor. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com. (0524-3F5S)

© 2024 Charles Schwab Bank, SSB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528013404/en/