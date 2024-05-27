Davis Riley was awarded the 1975 Schwab Stingray after winning the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Davis Riley on his victory at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. With his first individual PGA Tour win, Davis Riley captured the iconic Leonard Trophy and will have his name etched in granite on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club. He was also presented with a one-of-a-kind Champion’s Prize ― a custom 1975 Schwab Stingray.

During Sunday’s champion’s ceremony on the 18th hole, Davis Riley was officially awarded the fully restored and modernized 1975 Schwab Stingray featuring one-off Schwab badging and touches of Colonial’s trademark Scottish royal tartan interior accents to match the champion’s tartan jacket that is synonymous with this historic tournament.

This year’s Champion’s Prize pays homage to “May Day,” a pivotal moment in the history of Wall Street and Schwab when, in 1975, regulated stock trading commissions came to an end and brokerage firms were first allowed to set their own commission rates. Instead of raising rates, Schwab opened the doors to investing wider for individuals by reducing commissions.

“It is a privilege for us to serve as title sponsor of the Charles Schwab Challenge, and we are so proud of the historic place this event holds in the history of golf,” said Stacy Hammond, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Charles Schwab. She added, “As this year’s tournament debuted the newly renovated Colonial Country Club course which has been reimagined for future generations of golfers, at Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow.”

Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the annual event at Colonial Country Club for the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. Already a major sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s initial four-year agreement, which has been extended through 2026, marked its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. Schwab continues as a vital part of the DFW Metroplex financial community where its 70-acre campus in Westlake is home to the firm’s corporate headquarters.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.schwabgolf.com and www.charlesschwabchallenge.com.

