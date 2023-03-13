Advanced search
    SCHW   US8085131055

CHARLES SCHWAB

(SCHW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:13 2023-03-13 am EDT
50.39 USD   -14.17%
10:50aCharles Schwab Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:14aCharles Schwab Says It Has Access to 'Significant' Liquidity; Reports Decline in Total February Client Assets
MT
09:04aCharles Schwab Reports Some February Figures in Wake of SVB Collapse
DJ
Charles Schwab Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently at $47.40, down $11.30 or 19.25%


-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 20, 2020, when it closed at $46.61

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 23, 1987)

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 37.8% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 23, 1987)

-- Down 39.17% month-to-date

-- Down 43.07% year-to-date

-- Down 50.38% from its all-time closing high of $95.53 on Jan. 14, 2022

-- Down 43.07% from 52 weeks ago (March 14, 2022), when it closed at $83.26

-- Down 48.59% from its 52-week closing high of $92.20 on March 22, 2022

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $45.00; lowest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2020, when it hit $44.26

-- Down 23.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 23, 1987)

-- Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:29:18 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1049ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 496 M - -
Net income 2023 7 519 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 35 300
Free-Float 82,1%
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB-29.50%108 145
MORGAN STANLEY5.92%151 459
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.58%115 586
CITIGROUP INC.6.88%93 959
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.40%40 583
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.9.37%25 229