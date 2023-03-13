Charles Schwab Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently at $47.40, down $11.30 or 19.25%
-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 20, 2020, when it closed at $46.61
-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 23, 1987)
-- Currently down five of the past six days
-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 37.8% over this period
-- Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 23, 1987)
-- Down 39.17% month-to-date
-- Down 43.07% year-to-date
-- Down 50.38% from its all-time closing high of $95.53 on Jan. 14, 2022
-- Down 43.07% from 52 weeks ago (March 14, 2022), when it closed at $83.26
-- Down 48.59% from its 52-week closing high of $92.20 on March 22, 2022
-- Would be a new 52-week closing low
-- Traded as low as $45.00; lowest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2020, when it hit $44.26
-- Down 23.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 23, 1987)
-- Sixth worst performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:29:18 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-13-23 1049ET