Charles Schwab Raises Dividend to 25 Cents Per Share

By Kathryn Hardison

Charles Schwab Corp.'s board of directors raised its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share.

The new dividend represents a 14% increase from its prior dividend of 22 cents.

The new payout, equal to $1 a year, represents an annual yield of roughly 1.3% based on Thursday's closing price of $78.05.

The dividend is payable Feb. 24 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 10.

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1711ET