  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Charles Schwab
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

CHARLES SCHWAB

(SCHW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-26 pm EST
78.05 USD   -1.46%
05:12pCharles Schwab Raises Dividend to 25 Cents Per Share
DJ
04:51pSchwab Declares 14% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
01/25The technical configuration is positive
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charles Schwab Raises Dividend to 25 Cents Per Share

01/26/2023 | 05:12pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Charles Schwab Corp.'s board of directors raised its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share.

The new dividend represents a 14% increase from its prior dividend of 22 cents.

The new payout, equal to $1 a year, represents an annual yield of roughly 1.3% based on Thursday's closing price of $78.05.

The dividend is payable Feb. 24 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 10.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1711ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 877 M - -
Net income 2022 6 743 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
EV / Sales 2023 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 82,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 79,21 $
Average target price 95,44 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB-4.82%147 864