Charles Schwab Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2023 Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study℠

Charles Schwab has earned the highest ranking in overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study,SM. With an index score of 752 on a 1,000-point scale, Schwab scored 25 points above the industry average in overall satisfaction.

According to the study, which evaluates the experiences of more than 6,000 investors across 20 wealth management firms, Schwab also ranked first in the areas of “products and services,” “value for fees,” “ability to manage wealth how and when I want,” and “problem resolution.”

"Over the past 50 years we have aimed to challenge the status quo by offering a more modern way for investors to build and manage wealth,” said Jonathan Craig, head of Schwab Investor Services. “While the retail investing landscape has changed significantly in that time, our ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy has consistently enabled us to provide clients with a wide range of solutions, industry-leading technology, and high-quality service – all at a great value. We firmly believe investors shouldn’t have to make trade-offs to receive a positive experience and are proud to have achieved these high marks for satisfying their needs.”

As part of its “No-Trade Offs” approach, Schwab is committed to:

Lower costs and minimums – Schwab has a long history of breaking down barriers to make investing, professional advice, and financial planning more accessible, including $0 online commissions on listed stocks, ETFs, options (plus $0.65 per options contract) and thousands of mutual funds with no minimum investment needed to open a brokerage account.

– Schwab has a long history of breaking down barriers to make investing, professional advice, and financial planning more accessible, including $0 online commissions on listed stocks, ETFs, options (plus $0.65 per options contract) and thousands of mutual funds with no minimum investment needed to open a brokerage account. Innovative tools, platforms, and experiences – Whether clients want to make a trade, do their own research, or access comprehensive education and market insights, Schwab delivers easy-to-use experiences and high-quality execution on the web, through its mobile app and its suite of advanced trading platforms for all types of investors and traders.

– Whether clients want to make a trade, do their own research, or access comprehensive education and market insights, Schwab delivers easy-to-use experiences and high-quality execution on the web, through its mobile app and its suite of advanced trading platforms for all types of investors and traders. Exceptional service and access to specialists – Schwab clients have access to 24/7 live online and phone support with experienced representatives and industry-leading response times, as well as teams of specialists across trading and wealth management. Clients can also meet financial consultants across more than 400 branches nationwide.

Craig added, “This recognition is a reflection of the dedication and commitment of Schwab’s employees, in particular the thousands of retail client-facing professionals who keep clients at the heart of everything they do each day."

Since its founding, Schwab has also continuously expanded its suite of products and services delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions and advice. In 2022, Schwab renamed its premier advisory solution, Schwab Private Client, to Schwab Wealth Advisory™ to better reflect the depth of wealth advisory experience, dedicated service, and ongoing enhancements to investing solutions provided to clients. Schwab also delivers high-touch service through Schwab Advisor Network®, the referral network serving investors throughout the nation with referrals to independent Registered Investment Advisors.

In addition, Schwab offers specialized investment management solutions to help clients meet goals ranging from steady income or diversification to more personal investing, including:

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® – Schwab’s automated investing service that builds, monitors, and automatically rebalances a portfolio of low-cost ETFs and a cash component.

– Schwab’s automated investing service that builds, monitors, and automatically rebalances a portfolio of low-cost ETFs and a cash component. Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium ® - Schwab’s service that combines automated investing and professional guidance, including unlimited 1:1 guidance from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, interactive planning tools, and a personalized plan based on a client’s goals.

- Schwab’s service that combines automated investing and professional guidance, including unlimited 1:1 guidance from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, interactive planning tools, and a personalized plan based on a client’s goals. Wasmer Schroeder™ Strategies – Fixed income strategies across the duration, credit, and tax-efficiency spectrum; choices include both actively managed strategies and bond ladder strategies.

– Fixed income strategies across the duration, credit, and tax-efficiency spectrum; choices include both actively managed strategies and bond ladder strategies. ThomasPartners® Strategies - Two approaches that strive to deliver a reliable source of income with the potential for growth to help clients get to and through retirement.

- Two approaches that strive to deliver a reliable source of income with the potential for growth to help clients get to and through retirement. Windhaven® Strategies - Globally diversified strategies composed primarily of ETFs that strive to capture growth in rising markets while seeking to reduce exposure in declining markets.

- Globally diversified strategies composed primarily of ETFs that strive to capture growth in rising markets while seeking to reduce exposure in declining markets. Schwab Managed Portfolios™ – A diversified portfolio of mutual funds or ETFs managed by Schwab Asset Management.

– A diversified portfolio of mutual funds or ETFs managed by Schwab Asset Management. Schwab Managed Accounts - A suite of separately managed accounts of individual securities, such as stocks or bonds, managed by a professional asset management firm.

- A suite of separately managed accounts of individual securities, such as stocks or bonds, managed by a professional asset management firm. Schwab Personalized Indexing ™ - A separately managed account offering a customizable direct indexing strategy for greater personalization over a client’s investment strategy.

Schwab’s broad set of wealth and investment management solutions are backed by a Satisfaction Guarantee1 unique among competitive wealth advisory offers. If a Schwab client is not satisfied for any reason, Schwab will refund any related commission, transaction fee or advisory program fee paid to the firm.

Schwab also provides access to experienced wealth management specialists who provide personalized guidance and help navigate complex planning topics including tax planning, estate planning, equity compensation and insurance.

At the end of 2022, $500 billion of Investor Services client assets were receiving ongoing advisory services.

J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study Methodology

Data was collected between October 2022-January 2023 and resulted in 6,000+ evaluations of Full-Service wealth management firms (n= 516 respondents for Schwab up from n= 316 in 2022). The target respondents for this study are full-service investors, defined as those who work directly with a dedicated financial advisor, or team of advisors, to manage their primary investment account.​

