  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Charles Schwab
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

CHARLES SCHWAB

(SCHW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:13:27 2023-04-18 am EDT
53.59 USD   +1.54%
11:04aUBS Adjusts Charles Schwab's Price Target to $65 From $70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:47aCharles Schwab : Resilient, but not out of the woods yet
MS
10:09aTD Bank Group Brief: Up 1.25% After Commenting on Expected Impact of the Charles Schwab Corporation's First Quarter Earnings
MT
Charles Schwab : Resilient, but not out of the woods yet

04/18/2023 | 10:47am EDT
Although it remains in the hot seat, the large American financial services group seems to be able to limit the damage in the context of a still latent banking crisis.

After the shock of the beginning of the year, the flight of deposits is calming down a bit: they are decreasing by 11% on Schwab One - the brokerage platform - and by 16% on Schwab Bank compared to the previous quarter.

On a sequential basis, the first quarter of 2023 saw $515 billion in deposits melt by 31% compared to $739 billion held in the first quarter of 2022. This is a measure of the extent of the panic that has gripped the public.

The shock is violent but, fortunately, this is only robbing Peter to pay Paul, because at the same time the money market products offered by Schwab collect $202 billion. To put it plainly: the non-invested money of the clients has not left the house; it has simply moved from the deposit accounts to the money market products, which are certainly not very lucrative, but nevertheless under control.

There was no movement in the other asset classes: funds, ETFs and financial securities held by clients themselves remained at comparable levels. New brokerage account openings are back on the rise compared to the previous quarter.

Schwab has thus - so far - absorbed the panic well. Revenues and net income are up by 10 and 14%, both driven by the rise in rates, which allows the net interest margin to increase by $587 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

It is noteworthy that his reassuring statements were accompanied by a personal investment in the group's shares by its CEO Walter Bettinger, to the tune of $3 million: the signal is strong, even if it would be imprudent to take it at face value.

Is the worst over? Possibly, but not without damage. To cover all eventualities and ensure its solvency, Schwab borrowed $45.6 billion from the federal government, thus increasing its debt from $26 billion to $73 billion between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

This emergency liquidity comes with a frankly very expensive note - a 5% interest rate - that will squeeze profitability over the next two years, by which time Bettinger has pledged to pay it back. The $310 billion of financial assets held by the group only pay an average interest of minus 2%.

Schwab's problem is therefore less about liquidity than about profitability. As such, the group would be in a difficult position if interest rates were to fall again.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 669 M - -
Net income 2023 5 580 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 95 973 M 95 973 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
EV / Sales 2024 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 35 300
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart CHARLES SCHWAB
Duration : Period :
Charles Schwab Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES SCHWAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 52,77 $
Average target price 70,28 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.62%95 973
MORGAN STANLEY5.02%149 326
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.88%119 269
CITIGROUP INC.9.86%96 736
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.39%44 482
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.69%26 666
