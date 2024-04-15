SCHWAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
March Core Net New Assets Equaled $45 Billion - Annualized Growth Rate of 6%
Total Client Assets Reached A Record $9.1 Trillion, Up 20% Year-Over-Year
Expanded Profitability With GAAP Pre-Tax Margin of 37.9%; 40.9% Adjusted (1)
Client Driven
Growth
$96 Billion
1Q24 Core
Net New Assets
"Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets - including $45 billion in March alone. At the same time, solid investor engagement contributed to over 1 million new brokerage account openings during the quarter."
Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger
Modern Wealth
Solutions
$14 Billion
Net Inflows to Managed Investing Solutions
"Momentum across our array of wealth solutions continued through the first quarter. Led by record flows into our premier fee-based solution, Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, net inflows increased 60% versus the prior year period."
Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger
Diversified Operating Model
~ 500 basis points
Adjusted Pre-Tax
Margin Expansion (1)
(versus 4Q23)
"Our balanced approach to expense management helped enable pre-tax profit margins to expand sequentially to 37.9% - 40.9% adjusted (1) - while continuing to make investments to support long-term growth."
CFO Peter Crawford
Balance Sheet
Management
8.8%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
5.3%
Adj. Tier 1
Leverage Ratio (1)
"Organic earnings and a smaller balance sheet bolstered our capital position, as our preliminary consolidated Tier 1 Leverage ratio equaled 8.8% and Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) ratio exceeded 5%."
CFO Peter Crawford
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|%
Financial Highlights (1)
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Net revenues (in millions)
|$
|4,740
|$
|5,116
|(7)%
|Net income (in millions)
|GAAP
|$
|1,362
|$
|1,603
|(15)%
Adjusted (1)
|$
|1,469
|$
|1,780
|(17)%
Diluted earnings per common share
|GAAP
|$
|.68
|$
|.83
|(18)%
Adjusted (1)
|$
|.74
|$
|.93
|(20)%
|Pre-tax profit margin
|GAAP
|37.9
|%
|41.2
|%
Adjusted (1)
|40.9
|%
|45.8
|%
|Return on average common
|stockholders' equity (annualized)
|15
|%
|23
|%
|Return on tangible
common equity (annualized) (1)
|39
|%
|83
|%
|Note: All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Net Revenues
|Interest revenue
|$
|3,941
|$
|4,016
|Interest expense
|(1,708)
|(1,246)
|Net interest revenue
|2,233
|2,770
Asset management and administration fees
|1,348
|1,118
|Trading revenue
|817
|892
|Bank deposit account fees
|183
|151
|Other
|159
|185
|Total net revenues
|4,740
|5,116
|Expenses Excluding Interest
|Compensation and benefits
|1,538
|1,638
|Professional services
|241
|258
|Occupancy and equipment
|265
|299
|Advertising and market development
|88
|88
|Communications
|141
|146
|Depreciation and amortization
|228
|177
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|130
|135
|Regulatory fees and assessments
|125
|83
|Other
|186
|182
|Total expenses excluding interest
|2,942
|3,006
|Income before taxes on income
|1,798
|2,110
|Taxes on income
|436
|507
|Net Income
|1,362
|1,603
|Preferred stock dividends and other
|111
|70
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1,251
|$
|1,533
|Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|1,825
|1,834
|Diluted
|1,831
|1,842
Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding(1):
|Basic
|$
|.69
|$
|.84
|Diluted
|$
|.68
|$
|.83
|THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
|Financial and Operating Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|Q1-24 % change
|2024
|2023
|vs.
|vs.
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|(In millions, except per share amounts and as noted)
|Q1-23
|Q4-23
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Net Revenues
|Net interest revenue
|(19)
|%
|5
|%
|$
|2,233
|$
|2,130
|$
|2,237
|$
|2,290
|$
|2,770
|Asset management and administration fees
|21
|%
|9
|%
|1,348
|1,241
|1,224
|1,173
|1,118
|Trading revenue
|(8)
|%
|7
|%
|817
|767
|768
|803
|892
|Bank deposit account fees
|21
|%
|5
|%
|183
|174
|205
|175
|151
|Other
|(14)
|%
|8
|%
|159
|147
|172
|215
|185
|Total net revenues
|(7)
|%
|6
|%
|4,740
|4,459
|4,606
|4,656
|5,116
|Expenses Excluding Interest
Compensation and benefits (1)
|(6)
|%
|9
|%
|1,538
|1,409
|1,770
|1,498
|1,638
|Professional services
|(7)
|%
|(5)
|%
|241
|253
|275
|272
|258
|Occupancy and equipment
|(11)
|%
|(20)
|%
|265
|331
|305
|319
|299
|Advertising and market development
|-
|(15)
|%
|88
|104
|102
|103
|88
|Communications
|(3)
|%
|(2)
|%
|141
|144
|151
|188
|146
|Depreciation and amortization
|29
|%
|(4)
|%
|228
|238
|198
|191
|177
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(4)
|%
|-
|130
|130
|135
|134
|135
|Regulatory fees and assessments
|51
|%
|(54)
|%
|125
|270
|114
|80
|83
Other (2)
|2
|%
|(52)
|%
|186
|386
|173
|180
|182
|Total expenses excluding interest
|(2)
|%
|(10)
|%
|2,942
|3,265
|3,223
|2,965
|3,006
|Income before taxes on income
|(15)
|%
|51
|%
|1,798
|1,194
|1,383
|1,691
|2,110
|Taxes on income
|(14)
|%
|193
|%
|436
|149
|258
|397
|507
|Net Income
|(15)
|%
|30
|%
|1,362
|1,045
|1,125
|1,294
|1,603
|Preferred stock dividends and other
|59
|%
|(7)
|%
|111
|119
|108
|121
|70
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|(18)
|%
|35
|%
|$
|1,251
|$
|926
|$
|1,017
|$
|1,173
|$
|1,533
Earnings per common share (3):
|Basic
|(18)
|%
|35
|%
|$
|.69
|$
|.51
|$
|.56
|$
|.64
|$
|.84
|Diluted
|(18)
|%
|33
|%
|$
|.68
|$
|.51
|$
|.56
|$
|.64
|$
|.83
|Dividends declared per common share
|-
|-
|$
|.25
|$
|.25
|$
|.25
|$
|.25
|$
|.25
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|-
|-
|1,825
|1,823
|1,821
|1,820
|1,834
|Diluted
|(1)
|%
|-
|1,831
|1,828
|1,827
|1,825
|1,842
|Performance Measures
|Pre-tax profit margin
|37.9
|%
|26.8
|%
|30.0
|%
|36.3
|%
|41.2
|%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (4)
|15
|%
|12
|%
|14
|%
|17
|%
|23
|%
Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(35)
|%
|(27)
|%
|$
|31.8
|$
|43.3
|$
|33.3
|$
|47.7
|$
|49.2
|Cash and investments segregated
|(16)
|%
|(19)
|%
|25.9
|31.8
|18.6
|25.1
|31.0
|Receivables from brokerage clients - net
|13
|%
|4
|%
|71.2
|68.7
|69.1
|65.2
|63.2
|Available for sale securities
|(28)
|%
|(6)
|%
|101.1
|107.6
|110.3
|125.8
|141.3
|Held to maturity securities
|(8)
|%
|(2)
|%
|156.4
|159.5
|162.5
|166.3
|169.9
|Bank loans - net
|2
|%
|1
|%
|40.8
|40.4
|40.3
|40.1
|40.0
|Total assets
|(12)
|%
|(5)
|%
|468.8
|493.2
|475.2
|511.5
|535.6
|Bank deposits
|(17)
|%
|(7)
|%
|269.5
|290.0
|284.4
|304.4
|325.7
|Payables to brokerage clients
|(4)
|%
|(1)
|%
|84.0
|84.8
|72.8
|84.8
|87.6
Other short-term borrowings
|18
|%
|27
|%
|8.4
|6.6
|7.6
|7.8
|7.1
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|(47)
|%
|(9)
|%
|24.0
|26.4
|31.8
|41.0
|45.6
|Long-term debt
|15
|%
|(12)
|%
|22.9
|26.1
|24.8
|22.5
|20.0
|Stockholders' equity
|17
|%
|3
|%
|42.4
|41.0
|37.8
|37.1
|36.3
|Other
|Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands)
|(9)
|%
|(1)
|%
|32.6
|33.0
|35.9
|36.6
|36.0
|
Capital expenditures - purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property,
net (in millions)
|(35)
|%
|(39)
|%
|$
|122
|$
|199
|$
|250
|$
|168
|$
|187
|Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized)
|0.14
|%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.17%
Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)
|1
|%
|15
|%
|5,958
|5,192
|5,218
|5,272
|5,895
|Number of Trading Days
|(2)
|%
|(2)
|%
|61.0
|62.5
|62.5
|62.0
|62.0
Revenue Per Trade (5)
|(8)
|%
|(5)
|%
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.36
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.44
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2024
|2023
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,791
|$
|454
|5.31
|%
|$
|37,056
|$
|413
|4.46
|%
|Cash and investments segregated
|29,297
|388
|5.24
|%
|40,068
|432
|4.31
|%
|Receivables from brokerage clients
|63,804
|1,260
|7.81
|%
|60,543
|1,084
|7.16
|%
Available for sale securities (1)
|111,867
|594
|2.12
|%
|155,791
|825
|2.12
|%
|Held to maturity securities
|157,410
|690
|1.75
|%
|170,889
|746
|1.75
|%
|Bank loans
|40,529
|440
|4.36
|%
|40,248
|391
|3.92
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|436,698
|3,826
|3.48
|%
|504,595
|3,891
|3.09
|%
|Securities lending revenue
|76
|112
|Other interest revenue
|39
|13
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|436,698
|$
|3,941
|3.59
|%
|$
|504,595
|$
|4,016
|3.19
|%
|Funding sources
|Bank deposits
|$
|274,368
|$
|921
|1.35
|%
|$
|343,105
|$
|618
|0.73
|%
|Payables to brokerage clients
|68,343
|73
|0.43
|%
|77,169
|75
|0.39
|%
Other short-term borrowings
|7,385
|103
|5.61
|%
|6,917
|86
|5.05
|%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|24,857
|330
|5.27
|%
|24,458
|304
|5.05
|%
|Long-term debt
|25,000
|224
|3.59
|%
|20,290
|139
|2.74
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|399,953
|1,651
|1.65
|%
|471,939
|1,222
|1.05
|%
|Non-interest-bearing funding sources
|36,745
|32,656
|Securities lending expense
|55
|22
|Other interest expense
|2
|2
|Total funding sources
|$
|436,698
|$
|1,708
|1.57
|%
|$
|504,595
|$
|1,246
|1.00
|%
|Net interest revenue
|$
|2,233
|2.02
|%
|$
|2,770
|2.19
|%
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2024
|2023
|
Average
Client
Assets
|Revenue
|
Average
Fee
|
Average
Client
Assets
|Revenue
|
Average
Fee
|Schwab money market funds
|$
|499,887
|$
|336
|0.27
|%
|$
|316,391
|$
|213
|0.27
|%
|Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)
|539,661
|107
|0.08
|%
|450,581
|91
|0.08
|%
Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds
|314,576
|209
|0.27
|%
|222,437
|148
|0.27
|%
Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs
|605,625
|106
|0.07
|%
|676,344
|133
|0.08
|%
Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1)
|$
|1,959,749
|758
|0.16
|%
|$
|1,665,753
|585
|0.14
|%
Advice solutions (1)
|Fee-based
|$
|506,133
|503
|0.40
|%
|$
|443,027
|453
|0.41
|%
|Non-fee-based
|106,032
|-
|-
|94,469
|-
|-
|Total advice solutions
|$
|612,165
|503
|0.33
|%
|$
|537,496
|453
|0.34
|%
Other balance-based fees (2)
|719,447
|69
|0.04
|%
|561,788
|62
|0.04
|%
Other (3)
|18
|18
|Total asset management and administration fees
|$
|1,348
|$
|1,118
|Q1-24 % Change
|2024
|2023
|vs.
|vs.
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|(In billions, at quarter end, except as noted)
|Q1-23
|Q4-23
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Assets in client accounts
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents and bank deposits
|(15)
|%
|(5)
|%
|$
|348.2
|$
|368.3
|$
|353.1
|$
|384.4
|$
|408.5
|Bank deposit account balances
|(15)
|%
|(7)
|%
|90.2
|97.4
|99.5
|102.7
|106.5
Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs
Money market funds (1)
|44
|%
|8
|%
|515.7
|476.4
|436.3
|392.9
|357.8
Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2)
|26
|%
|10
|%
|206.0
|186.7
|167.9
|172.6
|163.1
|Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs
|39
|%
|9
|%
|721.7
|663.1
|604.2
|565.5
|520.9
Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3)
Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds
|35
|%
|8
|%
|329.2
|306.2
|288.0
|254.6
|244.3
|Mutual fund clearing services
|23
|%
|6
|%
|248.1
|233.4
|216.9
|220.7
|201.7
Other third-party mutual funds (4)
|5
|%
|5
|%
|1,182.9
|1,126.5
|1,055.3
|1,150.8
|1,123.6
|Total Mutual Fund Marketplace
|12
|%
|6
|%
|1,760.2
|1,666.1
|1,560.2
|1,626.1
|1,569.6
|Total mutual fund assets
|19
|%
|7
|%
|2,481.9
|2,329.2
|2,164.4
|2,191.6
|2,090.5
|Exchange-traded funds
Proprietary ETFs (2)
|22
|%
|7
|%
|342.9
|319.4
|286.2
|293.2
|280.6
|Other third-party ETFs
|29
|%
|10
|%
|1,676.6
|1,521.7
|1,352.6
|1,381.4
|1,297.5
|Total ETF assets
|28
|%
|10
|%
|2,019.5
|1,841.1
|1,638.8
|1,674.6
|1,578.1
|Equity and other securities
|25
|%
|10
|%
|3,467.7
|3,163.5
|2,886.4
|3,002.7
|2,772.2
|Fixed income securities
|14
|%
|-
|779.0
|779.7
|747.4
|722.6
|684.7
|Margin loans outstanding
|13
|%
|9
|%
|(68.1)
|(62.6)
|(65.1)
|(62.8)
|(60.5)
|Total client assets
|20
|%
|7
|%
|$
|9,118.4
|$
|8,516.6
|$
|7,824.5
|$
|8,015.8
|$
|7,580.0
|Client assets by business
|Investor Services
|21
|%
|7
|%
|$
|4,852.2
|$
|4,519.1
|$
|4,157.7
|$
|4,267.9
|$
|4,001.9
|Advisor Services
|19
|%
|7
|%
|4,266.2
|3,997.5
|3,666.8
|3,747.9
|3,578.1
|Total client assets
|20
|%
|7
|%
|$
|9,118.4
|$
|8,516.6
|$
|7,824.5
|$
|8,015.8
|$
|7,580.0
Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended)
|Net new assets by business
Investor Services (5)
|(56)
|%
|40
|%
|$
|34.9
|$
|25.0
|$
|28.6
|$
|36.0
|$
|79.4
Advisor Services (6)
|(25)
|%
|29
|%
|53.3
|41.3
|19.6
|36.0
|71.3
|Total net new assets
|(41)
|%
|33
|%
|$
|88.2
|$
|66.3
|$
|48.2
|$
|72.0
|$
|150.7
|Net market gains (losses)
|513.6
|625.8
|(239.5)
|363.8
|379.5
|Net growth (decline)
|$
|601.8
|$
|692.1
|$
|(191.3)
|$
|435.8
|$
|530.2
New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended)
|5
|%
|20
|%
|1,094
|910
|894
|960
|1,042
Client accounts (in thousands)
Active brokerage accounts
|3
|%
|1
|%
|35,301
|34,838
|34,540
|34,382
|34,120
|Banking accounts
|8
|%
|3
|%
|1,885
|1,838
|1,799
|1,781
|1,746
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (7)
|9
|%
|1
|%
|5,277
|5,221
|5,141
|5,003
|4,845
|2023
|2024
|Change
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Mo.
|Yr.
|Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average®
|33,274
|34,098
|32,908
|34,408
|35,560
|34,722
|33,508
|33,053
|35,951
|37,690
|38,150
|38,996
|39,807
|2
|%
|20
|%
Nasdaq Composite®
|12,222
|12,227
|12,935
|13,788
|14,346
|14,035
|13,219
|12,851
|14,226
|15,011
|15,164
|16,092
|16,379
|2
|%
|34
|%
Standard & Poor's® 500
|4,109
|4,169
|4,180
|4,450
|4,589
|4,508
|4,288
|4,194
|4,568
|4,770
|4,846
|5,096
|5,254
|3
|%
|28
|%
|Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
|Beginning Client Assets
|7,380.2
|7,580.0
|7,631.5
|7,650.2
|8,015.8
|8,241.0
|8,094.7
|7,824.5
|7,653.4
|8,180.6
|8,516.6
|8,558.1
|8,879.5
Net New Assets (1)
|72.9
|13.6
|24.6
|33.8
|12.9
|8.1
|27.2
|5.0
|19.2
|42.1
|14.8
|31.7
|41.7
|32
|%
|(43)
|%
|Net Market Gains (Losses)
|126.9
|37.9
|(5.9)
|331.8
|212.3
|(154.4)
|(297.4)
|(176.1)
|508.0
|293.9
|26.7
|289.7
|197.2
|Total Client Assets (at month end)
|7,580.0
|7,631.5
|7,650.2
|8,015.8
|8,241.0
|8,094.7
|7,824.5
|7,653.4
|8,180.6
|8,516.6
|8,558.1
|8,879.5
|9,118.4
|3
|%
|20
|%
Core Net New Assets (1,2)
|53.9
|(2.3)
|20.7
|33.8
|13.7
|4.9
|27.1
|11.3
|21.7
|43.1
|17.2
|33.4
|45.0
|35
|%
|(17)
|%
|Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
|Investor Services
|526.2
|530.7
|526.3
|547.5
|560.6
|552.2
|533.0
|522.2
|557.0
|581.4
|584.1
|601.8
|618.5
|3
|%
|18
|%
Advisor Services (3)
|3,369.3
|3,394.9
|3,377.8
|3,527.8
|3,619.8
|3,554.2
|3,448.0
|3,380.3
|3,604.4
|3,757.4
|3,780.4
|3,902.5
|4,009.5
|3
|%
|19
|%
|Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
Active Brokerage Accounts
|34,120
|34,248
|34,311
|34,382
|34,434
|34,440
|34,540
|34,571
|34,672
|34,838
|35,017
|35,127
|35,301
|-
|3
|%
|Banking Accounts
|1,746
|1,757
|1,768
|1,781
|1,792
|1,798
|1,799
|1,812
|1,825
|1,838
|1,856
|1,871
|1,885
|1
|%
|8
|%
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4)
|4,845
|4,869
|4,962
|5,003
|5,030
|5,037
|5,141
|5,212
|5,212
|5,221
|5,226
|5,268
|5,277
|-
|9
|%
|Client Activity
|New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
|378
|331
|314
|315
|303
|311
|280
|284
|286
|340
|366
|345
|383
|11
|%
|1
|%
Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6)
|11.2
|%
|10.8
|%
|10.9
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.8
|%
|11.2
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|(20) bp
|(120) bp
|Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
|22.8
|%
|23.4
|%
|23.5
|%
|23.9
|%
|23.0
|%
|24.4
|%
|24.2
|%
|23.2
|%
|23.1
|%
|21.8
|%
|21.8
|%
|22.2
|%
|21.9
|%
|(30) bp
|(90) bp
|Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
Average Interest-Earning Assets (7)
|497,627
|493,215
|483,438
|479,752
|466,659
|449,483
|444,864
|438,522
|439,118
|446,305
|443,694
|434,822
|431,456
|(1)
|%
|(13)
|%
|Average Margin Balances
|60,848
|60,338
|60,250
|61,543
|63,040
|64,226
|64,014
|63,946
|61,502
|62,309
|61,368
|63,600
|66,425
|4
|%
|9
|%
Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8)
|109,392
|104,775
|103,149
|102,917
|102,566
|101,928
|100,404
|97,893
|94,991
|95,518
|95,553
|92,075
|90,774
|(1)
|%
|(17)
|%
|Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars)
|Equities
|(3,234)
|1,126
|(1,366)
|9,190
|7,423
|(278)
|675
|(3,039)
|6,099
|7,903
|8,182
|7,624
|10,379
|Hybrid
|(1,641)
|(462)
|(889)
|(903)
|(407)
|(1,037)
|(828)
|(1,457)
|(1,466)
|(1,596)
|(501)
|(1,330)
|(439)
|Bonds
|6,158
|2,575
|2,029
|3,302
|2,515
|4,696
|2,723
|1,094
|255
|6,104
|7,510
|9,883
|7,561
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
Mutual Funds (9)
|(7,423)
|(4,904)
|(7,157)
|(4,485)
|(3,333)
|(6,476)
|(5,853)
|(12,245)
|(9,267)
|(7,406)
|(966)
|(1,348)
|(1,607)
Exchange-Traded Funds (10)
|8,706
|8,143
|6,931
|16,074
|12,864
|9,857
|8,423
|8,843
|14,155
|19,817
|16,157
|17,525
|19,108
|Money Market Funds
|27,106
|6,291
|15,256
|9,112
|7,911
|16,869
|13,388
|16,976
|11,670
|7,745
|11,717
|10,129
|9,085
|Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure
|Definition
|Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management
Acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs
Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.
Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives.
We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab's ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods.
Costs related to acquisition and integration or restructuring fluctuate based on the timing of acquisitions, integration and restructuring activities, thereby limiting comparability of results among periods, and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's ongoing business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance.
|Return on tangible common equity
|Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets - net, and related deferred tax liabilities.
|Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet.
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio represents the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as prescribed by bank regulatory guidance for the consolidated company and for CSB, adjusted to reflect the inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in the ratio.
Inclusion of the impacts of AOCI in the Company's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio provides additional information regarding the Company's current capital position. We believe Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's capital levels.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|
Total
Expenses Excluding Interest
|
Net
Income
|
Total
Expenses Excluding Interest
|
Net
Income
|
Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP),
Net income (GAAP)
|$
|2,942
|$
|1,362
|$
|3,006
|$
|1,603
Acquisition and integration-related costs (1)
|(38)
|38
|(98)
|98
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(130)
|130
|(135)
|135
Restructuring costs (2)
|28
|(28)
|-
|-
Income tax effects (3)
|N/A
|(33)
|N/A
|(56)
|
Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP),
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,802
|$
|1,469
|$
|2,773
|$
|1,780
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Amount
|
% of
Total Net Revenues
|Amount
|
% of
Total Net Revenues
|
Income before taxes on income (GAAP),
Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP)
|$
|1,798
|37.9
|%
|$
|2,110
|41.2
|%
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|38
|0.8
|%
|98
|1.9
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|130
|2.7
|%
|135
|2.7
|%
Restructuring costs
|(28)
|(0.5
|%)
|-
|-
|
Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP),
Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,938
|40.9
|%
|$
|2,343
|45.8
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Amount
|
Diluted
EPS
|Amount
|
Diluted
EPS
|
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP),
Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|1,251
|$
|.68
|$
|1,533
|$
|.83
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|38
|.02
|98
|.05
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|130
|.07
|135
|.07
Restructuring costs
|(28)
|(.01)
|-
|-
|Income tax effects
|(33)
|(.02)
|(56)
|(.02)
|
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders
(non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,358
|$
|.74
|$
|1,710
|$
|.93
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|15
|%
|23
|%
Average common stockholders' equity
|$
|32,493
|$
|27,028
|Less: Average goodwill
|(11,951)
|(11,951)
|Less: Average acquired intangible assets - net
|(8,196)
|(8,724)
|
Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill
and acquired intangible assets - net
|1,759
|1,842
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|14,105
|$
|8,195
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)
|$
|1,358
|$
|1,710
|Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|39
|%
|83
|%
|(Preliminary)
|March 31, 2024
|CSC
|CSB
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (GAAP)
|8.8
|%
|10.4
|%
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|41,598
|$
|31,944
|Plus: AOCI adjustment
|(17,568)
|(15,297)
|Adjusted Tier 1 Capital
|24,030
|16,647
Average assets with regulatory adjustments
|471,116
|306,869
|Plus: AOCI adjustment
|(17,817)
|(15,664)
|Adjusted average assets with regulatory adjustments
|$
|453,299
|$
|291,205
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)
|5.3
|%
|5.7
|%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Charles Schwab Corporation published this content on 15 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2024 20:18:35 UTC.