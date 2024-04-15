SCHWAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS March Core Net New Assets Equaled $45 Billion - Annualized Growth Rate of 6% Total Client Assets Reached A Record $9.1 Trillion, Up 20% Year-Over-Year Expanded Profitability With GAAP Pre-Tax Margin of 37.9%; 40.9% Adjusted (1)







WESTLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2024 - The Charles Schwab Corporation reported first quarter 2024 net revenues of $4.7 billion, reflecting a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6%. Net income for the quarter totaled $1.4 billion, or $.68 diluted earnings per common share. Excluding $140 million of pre-tax transaction-related and restructuring costs, adjusted (1) net income and diluted common earnings per share equaled $1.5 billion and $.74, respectively.





Client Driven Growth $96 Billion 1Q24 Core Net New Assets "Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets - including $45 billion in March alone. At the same time, solid investor engagement contributed to over 1 million new brokerage account openings during the quarter." Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger Modern Wealth Solutions $14 Billion Net Inflows to Managed Investing Solutions "Momentum across our array of wealth solutions continued through the first quarter. Led by record flows into our premier fee-based solution, Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, net inflows increased 60% versus the prior year period." Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger Diversified Operating Model ~ 500 basis points Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin Expansion (1) (versus 4Q23) "Our balanced approach to expense management helped enable pre-tax profit margins to expand sequentially to 37.9% - 40.9% adjusted (1) - while continuing to make investments to support long-term growth." CFO Peter Crawford Balance Sheet Management 8.8% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 5.3% Adj. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (1) "Organic earnings and a smaller balance sheet bolstered our capital position, as our preliminary consolidated Tier 1 Leverage ratio equaled 8.8% and Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) ratio exceeded 5%." CFO Peter Crawford





1Q24 Client and Business Highlights





•Strong equity markets and organic asset gathering helped total client assets reach a record $9.12 trillion

•Active brokerage accounts increased 3% year-over-year to end March at 35.3 million

•Engagement rebounded with trading volume and margin balances up 15% and 9%, respectively, from 4Q23

•Sentiment improved noticeably as clients were net buyers of securities and increased their exposure to equities

•Schwab recognized as the Best Investing Platform Overall by U.S. News & World Report in 2024 (2)

•Ameritrade - now part of Schwab - was voted #1 in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction StudySM (3), with Schwab ranking #2 to secure the top two spots; Ameritrade earned top marks for the first time as it benefited from enhancements introduced by Schwab such as its Satisfaction Guarantee and leading service experience

•Schwab selected as a Forbes Best Customer Service 2024 award winner (4)

•Schwab Retirement Plan Services received the highest number of PLANSPONSOR® Best in Class awards for 7 years in a row and received nearly 2x more awards than the nearest qualifying plan provider (5)





Three Months Ended

March 31, % Financial Highlights (1) 2024 2023 Change Net revenues (in millions) $ 4,740 $ 5,116 (7)% Net income (in millions) GAAP $ 1,362 $ 1,603 (15)% Adjusted (1) $ 1,469 $ 1,780 (17)% Diluted earnings per common share GAAP $ .68 $ .83 (18)% Adjusted (1) $ .74 $ .93 (20)% Pre-tax profit margin GAAP 37.9 % 41.2 % Adjusted (1) 40.9 % 45.8 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 15 % 23 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 39 % 83 % Note: All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.





1Q24 Financial Commentary





•While total net revenues declined by 7% versus the prior year, rising equity markets and increased client engagement helped drive 6% sequential top-line growth

•Net interest margin expanded by 13 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 2.02% due to greater margin balance utilization and a decline in outstanding supplemental funding (6)

•Total supplemental funding (6) decreased by $8.8 billion from the prior year-end to finish the quarter at $70.8 billion

•Client transactional sweep cash balances ended March at $399.2 billion - with bank sweep deposits and broker-dealer free credit balances above levels observed immediately prior to the late-2023 seasonal build

•Asset management and administration fees increased by 21% over the prior year to a record $1.3 billion

•Mix shift in client trading activity compressed the average revenue per trade to $2.25, down 5% versus 4Q23

•Year-over-year expenses benefited from the impact of the late-2023 incremental cost savings, with total expenses declining by 2% as acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, and restructuring costs came in 40% lower at $140 million. Exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses (1) grew by 1% relative to the prior year reflecting higher volume-related costs, including elevated client engagement amid higher market valuations

•Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (CSB) capital ratios continued to build, with preliminary Tier 1 Leverage and adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) reaching 10.4% and 5.7%, respectively





(1) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-12 of this release.

(2) U.S. News & World Report's Best Investing Platforms award was given on April 8, 2024 and is for 2024-2025. The criteria, evaluation, and ranking were determined by U.S News & World Report. See https://money.usnews.com/investing/best-brokers/methodology for more information. Schwab paid a licensing fee to U.S News & World Report for use of the award and logos.

(3) TD Ameritrade, Inc. (Ameritrade) Member SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation, received the highest score in the do-it-yourself segment of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study of investors' satisfaction with self-directed investment firms. It is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/awards for more details.

(4) Forbes Best Customer Service 2024 was given on November 16, 2023, and expires January 2, 2025, The criteria, evaluation, and ranking were determined by Forbes partnered with HundredX. See https://www.forbes.com/sites/rachelpeachman/2023/11/09/best-brands-for-customer-service-2024-methodology/for more information. Schwab paid a licensing fee to Forbes for use of the award and logos.

(5) PLANSPONSOR award was given on February 15, 2024. The criteria, evaluation, and ranking were determined by PLANSPONSOR. See https://www.plansponsor.com/research/2023-best-class-dc-providers/?pagesec=4# for more information. A licensing fee has been paid to PLANSPONSOR for the use of the award logo, however Schwab did not pay any fees to be considered for the award.

(6) Supplemental funding includes repurchase agreements, Schwab Bank Retail Certificates of Deposit (CDs), and Federal Home Loan Bank balances.





Spring Business Update

The company will host its Spring Business Update for institutional investors this morning from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET.





Registration for this Update webcast is accessible at https://www.aboutschwab.com/schwabevents .





Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the company's momentum, operating model and expense management. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important factors that may cause such differences are described in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company's website and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website. The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.





About Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 35.3 million active brokerage accounts, 5.3 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.9 million banking accounts, and $9.12 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of Ameritrade Holding LLC. Ameritrade Holding LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net Revenues Interest revenue $ 3,941 $ 4,016 Interest expense (1,708) (1,246) Net interest revenue 2,233 2,770 Asset management and administration fees 1,348 1,118 Trading revenue 817 892 Bank deposit account fees 183 151 Other 159 185 Total net revenues 4,740 5,116 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 1,538 1,638 Professional services 241 258 Occupancy and equipment 265 299 Advertising and market development 88 88 Communications 141 146 Depreciation and amortization 228 177 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 130 135 Regulatory fees and assessments 125 83 Other 186 182 Total expenses excluding interest 2,942 3,006 Income before taxes on income 1,798 2,110 Taxes on income 436 507 Net Income 1,362 1,603 Preferred stock dividends and other 111 70 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,251 $ 1,533 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,825 1,834 Diluted 1,831 1,842 Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding(1): Basic $ .69 $ .84 Diluted $ .68 $ .83

(1) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Q1-24 % change 2024 2023 vs. vs. First Fourth Third Second First (In millions, except per share amounts and as noted) Q1-23 Q4-23 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Revenues Net interest revenue (19) % 5 % $ 2,233 $ 2,130 $ 2,237 $ 2,290 $ 2,770 Asset management and administration fees 21 % 9 % 1,348 1,241 1,224 1,173 1,118 Trading revenue (8) % 7 % 817 767 768 803 892 Bank deposit account fees 21 % 5 % 183 174 205 175 151 Other (14) % 8 % 159 147 172 215 185 Total net revenues (7) % 6 % 4,740 4,459 4,606 4,656 5,116 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits (1) (6) % 9 % 1,538 1,409 1,770 1,498 1,638 Professional services (7) % (5) % 241 253 275 272 258 Occupancy and equipment (11) % (20) % 265 331 305 319 299 Advertising and market development - (15) % 88 104 102 103 88 Communications (3) % (2) % 141 144 151 188 146 Depreciation and amortization 29 % (4) % 228 238 198 191 177 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4) % - 130 130 135 134 135 Regulatory fees and assessments 51 % (54) % 125 270 114 80 83 Other (2) 2 % (52) % 186 386 173 180 182 Total expenses excluding interest (2) % (10) % 2,942 3,265 3,223 2,965 3,006 Income before taxes on income (15) % 51 % 1,798 1,194 1,383 1,691 2,110 Taxes on income (14) % 193 % 436 149 258 397 507 Net Income (15) % 30 % 1,362 1,045 1,125 1,294 1,603 Preferred stock dividends and other 59 % (7) % 111 119 108 121 70 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (18) % 35 % $ 1,251 $ 926 $ 1,017 $ 1,173 $ 1,533 Earnings per common share (3): Basic (18) % 35 % $ .69 $ .51 $ .56 $ .64 $ .84 Diluted (18) % 33 % $ .68 $ .51 $ .56 $ .64 $ .83 Dividends declared per common share - - $ .25 $ .25 $ .25 $ .25 $ .25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic - - 1,825 1,823 1,821 1,820 1,834 Diluted (1) % - 1,831 1,828 1,827 1,825 1,842 Performance Measures Pre-tax profit margin 37.9 % 26.8 % 30.0 % 36.3 % 41.2 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (4) 15 % 12 % 14 % 17 % 23 % Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions) Cash and cash equivalents (35) % (27) % $ 31.8 $ 43.3 $ 33.3 $ 47.7 $ 49.2 Cash and investments segregated (16) % (19) % 25.9 31.8 18.6 25.1 31.0 Receivables from brokerage clients - net 13 % 4 % 71.2 68.7 69.1 65.2 63.2 Available for sale securities (28) % (6) % 101.1 107.6 110.3 125.8 141.3 Held to maturity securities (8) % (2) % 156.4 159.5 162.5 166.3 169.9 Bank loans - net 2 % 1 % 40.8 40.4 40.3 40.1 40.0 Total assets (12) % (5) % 468.8 493.2 475.2 511.5 535.6 Bank deposits (17) % (7) % 269.5 290.0 284.4 304.4 325.7 Payables to brokerage clients (4) % (1) % 84.0 84.8 72.8 84.8 87.6 Other short-term borrowings 18 % 27 % 8.4 6.6 7.6 7.8 7.1 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings (47) % (9) % 24.0 26.4 31.8 41.0 45.6 Long-term debt 15 % (12) % 22.9 26.1 24.8 22.5 20.0 Stockholders' equity 17 % 3 % 42.4 41.0 37.8 37.1 36.3 Other Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands) (9) % (1) % 32.6 33.0 35.9 36.6 36.0 Capital expenditures - purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property,

net (in millions) (35) % (39) % $ 122 $ 199 $ 250 $ 168 $ 187 Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized) 0.14 % 0.16% 0.16% 0.15% 0.17% Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands) 1 % 15 % 5,958 5,192 5,218 5,272 5,895 Number of Trading Days (2) % (2) % 61.0 62.5 62.5 62.0 62.0 Revenue Per Trade (5) (8) % (5) % $ 2.25 $ 2.36 $ 2.35 $ 2.46 $ 2.44

(1) Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $16 million in restructuring costs. Third quarter of 2023 includes $276 million in restructuring costs.

(2) Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $181 million in restructuring costs.

(3) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

(4) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity.

(5) Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days.





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Net Interest Revenue Information

(In millions, except ratios or as noted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,791 $ 454 5.31 % $ 37,056 $ 413 4.46 % Cash and investments segregated 29,297 388 5.24 % 40,068 432 4.31 % Receivables from brokerage clients 63,804 1,260 7.81 % 60,543 1,084 7.16 % Available for sale securities (1) 111,867 594 2.12 % 155,791 825 2.12 % Held to maturity securities 157,410 690 1.75 % 170,889 746 1.75 % Bank loans 40,529 440 4.36 % 40,248 391 3.92 % Total interest-earning assets 436,698 3,826 3.48 % 504,595 3,891 3.09 % Securities lending revenue 76 112 Other interest revenue 39 13 Total interest-earning assets $ 436,698 $ 3,941 3.59 % $ 504,595 $ 4,016 3.19 % Funding sources Bank deposits $ 274,368 $ 921 1.35 % $ 343,105 $ 618 0.73 % Payables to brokerage clients 68,343 73 0.43 % 77,169 75 0.39 % Other short-term borrowings 7,385 103 5.61 % 6,917 86 5.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 24,857 330 5.27 % 24,458 304 5.05 % Long-term debt 25,000 224 3.59 % 20,290 139 2.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 399,953 1,651 1.65 % 471,939 1,222 1.05 % Non-interest-bearing funding sources 36,745 32,656 Securities lending expense 55 22 Other interest expense 2 2 Total funding sources $ 436,698 $ 1,708 1.57 % $ 504,595 $ 1,246 1.00 % Net interest revenue $ 2,233 2.02 % $ 2,770 2.19 %

(1) Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Asset Management and Administration Fees Information

(In millions, except ratios or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Schwab money market funds $ 499,887 $ 336 0.27 % $ 316,391 $ 213 0.27 % Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs) 539,661 107 0.08 % 450,581 91 0.08 % Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds 314,576 209 0.27 % 222,437 148 0.27 % Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs 605,625 106 0.07 % 676,344 133 0.08 % Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1) $ 1,959,749 758 0.16 % $ 1,665,753 585 0.14 % Advice solutions (1) Fee-based $ 506,133 503 0.40 % $ 443,027 453 0.41 % Non-fee-based 106,032 - - 94,469 - - Total advice solutions $ 612,165 503 0.33 % $ 537,496 453 0.34 % Other balance-based fees (2) 719,447 69 0.04 % 561,788 62 0.04 % Other (3) 18 18 Total asset management and administration fees $ 1,348 $ 1,118

(1) Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven Strategies®, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report.

(2) Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees.

(3) Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Growth in Client Assets and Accounts

(Unaudited)





Q1-24 % Change 2024 2023 vs. vs. First Fourth Third Second First (In billions, at quarter end, except as noted) Q1-23 Q4-23 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets in client accounts Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents and bank deposits (15) % (5) % $ 348.2 $ 368.3 $ 353.1 $ 384.4 $ 408.5 Bank deposit account balances (15) % (7) % 90.2 97.4 99.5 102.7 106.5 Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs Money market funds (1) 44 % 8 % 515.7 476.4 436.3 392.9 357.8 Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2) 26 % 10 % 206.0 186.7 167.9 172.6 163.1 Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs 39 % 9 % 721.7 663.1 604.2 565.5 520.9 Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3) Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds 35 % 8 % 329.2 306.2 288.0 254.6 244.3 Mutual fund clearing services 23 % 6 % 248.1 233.4 216.9 220.7 201.7 Other third-party mutual funds (4) 5 % 5 % 1,182.9 1,126.5 1,055.3 1,150.8 1,123.6 Total Mutual Fund Marketplace 12 % 6 % 1,760.2 1,666.1 1,560.2 1,626.1 1,569.6 Total mutual fund assets 19 % 7 % 2,481.9 2,329.2 2,164.4 2,191.6 2,090.5 Exchange-traded funds Proprietary ETFs (2) 22 % 7 % 342.9 319.4 286.2 293.2 280.6 Other third-party ETFs 29 % 10 % 1,676.6 1,521.7 1,352.6 1,381.4 1,297.5 Total ETF assets 28 % 10 % 2,019.5 1,841.1 1,638.8 1,674.6 1,578.1 Equity and other securities 25 % 10 % 3,467.7 3,163.5 2,886.4 3,002.7 2,772.2 Fixed income securities 14 % - 779.0 779.7 747.4 722.6 684.7 Margin loans outstanding 13 % 9 % (68.1) (62.6) (65.1) (62.8) (60.5) Total client assets 20 % 7 % $ 9,118.4 $ 8,516.6 $ 7,824.5 $ 8,015.8 $ 7,580.0 Client assets by business Investor Services 21 % 7 % $ 4,852.2 $ 4,519.1 $ 4,157.7 $ 4,267.9 $ 4,001.9 Advisor Services 19 % 7 % 4,266.2 3,997.5 3,666.8 3,747.9 3,578.1 Total client assets 20 % 7 % $ 9,118.4 $ 8,516.6 $ 7,824.5 $ 8,015.8 $ 7,580.0 Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended) Net new assets by business Investor Services (5) (56) % 40 % $ 34.9 $ 25.0 $ 28.6 $ 36.0 $ 79.4 Advisor Services (6) (25) % 29 % 53.3 41.3 19.6 36.0 71.3 Total net new assets (41) % 33 % $ 88.2 $ 66.3 $ 48.2 $ 72.0 $ 150.7 Net market gains (losses) 513.6 625.8 (239.5) 363.8 379.5 Net growth (decline) $ 601.8 $ 692.1 $ (191.3) $ 435.8 $ 530.2 New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended) 5 % 20 % 1,094 910 894 960 1,042 Client accounts (in thousands) Active brokerage accounts 3 % 1 % 35,301 34,838 34,540 34,382 34,120 Banking accounts 8 % 3 % 1,885 1,838 1,799 1,781 1,746 Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (7) 9 % 1 % 5,277 5,221 5,141 5,003 4,845

(1) Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations .

(2) Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of March 31, 2024, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $30.5 billion, $3.5 billion, and $113.4 billion, respectively.

(3) Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs.

(4) As of March 31, 2024, third-party money funds were $1.1 billion.

(5) First quarter of 2024 includes net outflows of $7.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Fourth quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $2.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and outflows of $5.8 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $3.3 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Second quarter of 2023 includes an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client and inflows of $7.8 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. First quarter of 2023 includes inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.

(6) Fourth quarter of 2023 includes outflows of $6.4 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes an outflow of $0.8 billion from an international relationship.

(7) Beginning in the fourth quarter 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.





The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For March 2024

2023 2024 Change Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 33,274 34,098 32,908 34,408 35,560 34,722 33,508 33,053 35,951 37,690 38,150 38,996 39,807 2 % 20 % Nasdaq Composite® 12,222 12,227 12,935 13,788 14,346 14,035 13,219 12,851 14,226 15,011 15,164 16,092 16,379 2 % 34 % Standard & Poor's® 500 4,109 4,169 4,180 4,450 4,589 4,508 4,288 4,194 4,568 4,770 4,846 5,096 5,254 3 % 28 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 Net New Assets (1) 72.9 13.6 24.6 33.8 12.9 8.1 27.2 5.0 19.2 42.1 14.8 31.7 41.7 32 % (43) % Net Market Gains (Losses) 126.9 37.9 (5.9) 331.8 212.3 (154.4) (297.4) (176.1) 508.0 293.9 26.7 289.7 197.2 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 3 % 20 % Core Net New Assets (1,2) 53.9 (2.3) 20.7 33.8 13.7 4.9 27.1 11.3 21.7 43.1 17.2 33.4 45.0 35 % (17) % Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 526.2 530.7 526.3 547.5 560.6 552.2 533.0 522.2 557.0 581.4 584.1 601.8 618.5 3 % 18 % Advisor Services (3) 3,369.3 3,394.9 3,377.8 3,527.8 3,619.8 3,554.2 3,448.0 3,380.3 3,604.4 3,757.4 3,780.4 3,902.5 4,009.5 3 % 19 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 34,120 34,248 34,311 34,382 34,434 34,440 34,540 34,571 34,672 34,838 35,017 35,127 35,301 - 3 % Banking Accounts 1,746 1,757 1,768 1,781 1,792 1,798 1,799 1,812 1,825 1,838 1,856 1,871 1,885 1 % 8 % Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4) 4,845 4,869 4,962 5,003 5,030 5,037 5,141 5,212 5,212 5,221 5,226 5,268 5,277 - 9 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 378 331 314 315 303 311 280 284 286 340 366 345 383 11 % 1 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6) 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.8 % 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.0 % (20) bp (120) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 22.8 % 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 21.9 % (30) bp (90) bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7) 497,627 493,215 483,438 479,752 466,659 449,483 444,864 438,522 439,118 446,305 443,694 434,822 431,456 (1) % (13) % Average Margin Balances 60,848 60,338 60,250 61,543 63,040 64,226 64,014 63,946 61,502 62,309 61,368 63,600 66,425 4 % 9 % Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8) 109,392 104,775 103,149 102,917 102,566 101,928 100,404 97,893 94,991 95,518 95,553 92,075 90,774 (1) % (17) % Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars) Equities (3,234) 1,126 (1,366) 9,190 7,423 (278) 675 (3,039) 6,099 7,903 8,182 7,624 10,379 Hybrid (1,641) (462) (889) (903) (407) (1,037) (828) (1,457) (1,466) (1,596) (501) (1,330) (439) Bonds 6,158 2,575 2,029 3,302 2,515 4,696 2,723 1,094 255 6,104 7,510 9,883 7,561 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (9) (7,423) (4,904) (7,157) (4,485) (3,333) (6,476) (5,853) (12,245) (9,267) (7,406) (966) (1,348) (1,607) Exchange-Traded Funds (10) 8,706 8,143 6,931 16,074 12,864 9,857 8,423 8,843 14,155 19,817 16,157 17,525 19,108 Money Market Funds 27,106 6,291 15,256 9,112 7,911 16,869 13,388 16,976 11,670 7,745 11,717 10,129 9,085 Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports . Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at:

(1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs - including March 2023 which reflects inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs issued year-to-date through March 31, 2023. Additionally, 2023 includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December, and an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April.

(2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3) Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(4) Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.

(5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(6) Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.

(7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet.

(8) Represents average clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(9) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(10) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's first quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.





Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below. Beginning in the third quarter of 2023, these adjustments also include restructuring costs, which the Company began incurring in connection with its previously announced plans to streamline its operations to prepare for post-integration of Ameritrade. See Part II - Item 8 - Note 15 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for additional information.

Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure Definition Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management Acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.

Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives. We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab's ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods.

Costs related to acquisition and integration or restructuring fluctuate based on the timing of acquisitions, integration and restructuring activities, thereby limiting comparability of results among periods, and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's ongoing business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Return on tangible common equity Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets - net, and related deferred tax liabilities. Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet. Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio represents the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as prescribed by bank regulatory guidance for the consolidated company and for CSB, adjusted to reflect the inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in the ratio. Inclusion of the impacts of AOCI in the Company's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio provides additional information regarding the Company's current capital position. We believe Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's capital levels.





The Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria.





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total

Expenses Excluding Interest Net

Income Total

Expenses Excluding Interest Net

Income Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP),

Net income (GAAP) $ 2,942 $ 1,362 $ 3,006 $ 1,603 Acquisition and integration-related costs (1) (38) 38 (98) 98 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (130) 130 (135) 135 Restructuring costs (2) 28 (28) - - Income tax effects (3) N/A (33) N/A (56) Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP),

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,802 $ 1,469 $ 2,773 $ 1,780

(1) Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily consist of $17 million of compensation and benefits, and $17 million of professional services. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 primarily consist of $58 million of compensation and benefits, $33 million of professional services, and $4 million of occupancy and equipment.

(2) Restructuring costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflect a change in estimate of $31 million in compensation and benefits, partially offset by $2 million of occupancy and equipment expense and $1 million of other expense for the period. There were no restructuring costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(3) The income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments are determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and are used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and restructuring costs on an after-tax basis.

N/A Not applicable.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Amount % of

Total Net Revenues Amount % of

Total Net Revenues Income before taxes on income (GAAP),

Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP) $ 1,798 37.9 % $ 2,110 41.2 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 38 0.8 % 98 1.9 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 130 2.7 % 135 2.7 % Restructuring costs (28) (0.5 %) - - Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP),

Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP) $ 1,938 40.9 % $ 2,343 45.8 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Amount Diluted

EPS Amount Diluted

EPS Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP),

Earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1,251 $ .68 $ 1,533 $ .83 Acquisition and integration-related costs 38 .02 98 .05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 130 .07 135 .07 Restructuring costs (28) (.01) - - Income tax effects (33) (.02) (56) (.02) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders

(non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1,358 $ .74 $ 1,710 $ .93





THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) 15 % 23 % Average common stockholders' equity $ 32,493 $ 27,028 Less: Average goodwill (11,951) (11,951) Less: Average acquired intangible assets - net (8,196) (8,724) Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill

and acquired intangible assets - net 1,759 1,842 Average tangible common equity $ 14,105 $ 8,195 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 1,358 $ 1,710 Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 39 % 83 % (1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP). (1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP).





(Preliminary) March 31, 2024 CSC CSB Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (GAAP) 8.8 % 10.4 % Tier 1 Capital $ 41,598 $ 31,944 Plus: AOCI adjustment (17,568) (15,297) Adjusted Tier 1 Capital 24,030 16,647 Average assets with regulatory adjustments 471,116 306,869 Plus: AOCI adjustment (17,817) (15,664) Adjusted average assets with regulatory adjustments $ 453,299 $ 291,205 Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 5.3 % 5.7 %

- 12 -