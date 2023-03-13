Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Charles Schwab
  News
  Summary
    SCHW   US8085131055

CHARLES SCHWAB

(SCHW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33:28 2023-03-13 pm EDT
51.53 USD   -12.22%
10:50aCharles Schwab Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:14aCharles Schwab Says It Has Access to 'Significant' Liquidity; Reports Decline in Total February Client Assets
MT
09:04aCharles Schwab Reports Some February Figures in Wake of SVB Collapse
DJ
Charles Schwab Shares Slide 7.3% As Fallout of Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Continues

03/13/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Charles Schwab Corp. shares slid 7.3% to $54.40 Monday as investors continued to react to the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

The multinational financial institution, which offers banking, brokerage, retirement investing and wealth management services, said it has access to significant liquidity and disclosed that more than 80% of its total bank deposits fall within the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s insurance limits.

Charles Schwab said it expects revenue growth of about 10% in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier.

Trading was paused for volatility multiple times on Monday.

The FDIC on Sunday announced emergency measures to guarantee all depositors with money at Silicon Valley Bank and a second bank, Signature Bank, rather than the standard $250,000 allowed in insured deposits.

State regulators also took control of Silicon Valley Bank, which is based in Santa Clara, Calif., and New York-based Signature Bank, what was one of the main banks to cryptocurrency companies.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1205ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARLES SCHWAB -8.81% 53.272 Delayed Quote.-29.50%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 496 M - -
Net income 2023 7 519 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 35 300
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart CHARLES SCHWAB
Duration : Period :
Charles Schwab Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES SCHWAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 58,70 $
Average target price 91,78 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB-29.50%108 145
MORGAN STANLEY5.92%151 459
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.58%115 586
CITIGROUP INC.6.88%93 959
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.40%40 583
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.9.37%25 229