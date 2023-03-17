Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Place your bets
Smart City
Ageing Population
Robotics
Artificial Intelligence
Gold and Silver
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
The SPAC
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
Robotics
Biotechnology
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Charles Schwab
News
Summary
SCHW
US8085131055
CHARLES SCHWAB
(SCHW)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:05:22 2023-03-17 pm EDT
55.95
USD
-3.34%
01:39p
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
RE
01:37p
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
RE
01:28p
Charles Schwab Announces Strong Core Net New Assets for Period Ending 3/16/23
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
03/17/2023 | 01:37pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Financial broker Charles Schwab on Friday reported $16.5 billion in core net new assets for the week after it saw "strong inflows from clients over the last week".
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2023
All news about CHARLES SCHWAB
01:39p
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
RE
01:37p
Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week
RE
01:28p
Charles Schwab Announces Strong Core Net New Assets for Period Ending 3/16/23
BU
03/16
North American Morning Briefing: Some Calm -2-
DJ
03/16
Nasdaq futures rise after bank rout, more economic data on tap
RE
03/16
Insider Buy: Schwab Charles
MT
03/15
Renewed Banking Sector Selloff Weighs on US Equities
MT
03/15
Wall Street down as Credit Suisse sparks fresh bank selloff
RE
03/15
Renewed Banking Sector Selloff Drives US Equities Lower
MT
03/15
Wall Street down as Credit Suisse sparks fresh bank selloff
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARLES SCHWAB
03/15
Credit Suisse Upgrades Charles Schwab to Outperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
03/15
Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Charles Schwab, Harley-Dav..
03/14
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Charles Schwab Price Target to $83 From $109, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
22 071 M
-
-
Net income 2023
7 336 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
21 492 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
15,1x
Yield 2023
1,68%
Capitalization
107 B
107 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,81x
EV / Sales 2024
5,26x
Nbr of Employees
35 300
Free-Float
82,1%
More Financials
Chart CHARLES SCHWAB
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES SCHWAB
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
57,88 $
Average target price
86,16 $
Spread / Average Target
48,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger
Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster
President
Peter B. Crawford
Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Charles Robert Schwab
Co-Chairman
Tim Heier
Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB
-30.48%
106 635
MORGAN STANLEY
2.34%
146 346
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
-8.24%
111 148
CITIGROUP INC.
0.86%
88 798
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
0.00%
40 674
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.
10.83%
24 884
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master