Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week

March 17 (Reuters) - Financial broker Charles Schwab
on Friday reported $16.5 billion in core net new assets
for the week after it saw "strong inflows from clients over the
last week".
The disclosure comes days after the company reported a 28%
decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client
assets for February.
"Charles Schwab remains a safe port in a storm, driven by
its conservative balance sheet, strong liquidity position," the
company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)