The Charles Schwab Corporation specializes in brokerage and banking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - brokerage and banking services to individual investors (73.6%); - investment services to institutional investors (26.4%). Besides, the group proposes retirement plans services. At the end of 2020, the products and services are ensured through a network of over 400 offices located in the United States. Moreover, The Charles Schwab Corporation is present in the United Kingdom, Porto Rico, Hong Kong and Singapor.