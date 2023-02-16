Advanced search
    SCHW   US8085131055

CHARLES SCHWAB

(SCHW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-15 pm EST
80.48 USD   -0.36%
12:35aFund industry says proposed U.S. SEC rules would harm retirement savers
RE
02/14Charles Schwab : View January 2023 SMART Supplement
PU
02/14Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
BU
Fund industry says proposed U.S. SEC rules would harm retirement savers

02/16/2023 | 12:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The mutual fund industry is warning the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that new proposed rules aimed at better preparing open-end funds to weather distressed market conditions would harm investors saving for retirement.

A November proposal from the SEC would require mutual funds, and some exchange-traded funds, to ensure that at least 10% of their net assets are highly liquid. It would also require a hard daily close of 4 p.m. Eastern time for mutual funds, and the use of "swing pricing."

Such pricing, which involves adjusting a fund's value in line with trading activity so redeeming investors bear the costs of exiting without diluting remaining investors, is an attempt to prevent liquidity issues during market disruptions, such as at the beginning of the pandemic, when many investors tried to exit funds at the same time.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler argued at the time the tweaks would ensure such funds are resilient and protect investors.

But industry groups and fund managers criticized the proposal in public comments, describing them as misguided and harmful.

"The SEC's liquidity, swing pricing, and hard close proposal would seriously harm the more than 100 million Americans who use mutual funds to invest for their financial future," said Eric Pan, chief executive officer of the Investment Company Institute, an industry group.

The proposal also does not accurately reflect key characteristics of fixed income investments, many of which rarely trade, said Emmanuel Roman, CEO of PIMCO, which had around $1.74 trillion in assets under management at the end of last year.

The plan to require swing pricing presents "overwhelming" operational challenges, said Rick Wurster, president of Charles Schwab Corp, and could decrease transparency for investors, who would not know whether it was being applied until after their transaction request.

The hard close creates several problems, including for shareholders who own funds through defined contribution plans, which are not able to send in orders by 4 p.m. and may be stuck with the next day's price for their orders, independent trustees of Fidelity's equity and high income and fixed income allocation funds said in a letter.

The rules could push such plans to move assets to less restrictive financial products, such as collective investment trusts that do not have the same oversight as mutual funds, they said.

"This risks reducing protections for investors in general, increasing costs to fund shareholders that remain in registered open-end funds, adversely affecting investor choices and investment outcomes, and generally harming the best interests of tens of millions of fund investors," they said.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Pete Schroeder and Matthew Lewis)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 877 M - -
Net income 2022 6 743 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,26x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart CHARLES SCHWAB
Duration : Period :
Charles Schwab Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES SCHWAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 80,48 $
Average target price 92,91 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter William Bettinger Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Wurster President
Peter B. Crawford Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles Robert Schwab Co-Chairman
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB-2.99%150 235
MORGAN STANLEY18.28%168 438
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.9.02%125 305
CITIGROUP INC.14.11%99 961
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.22%43 148
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.15.67%26 660