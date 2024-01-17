Charles Schwab's profit halved but beats analyst estimates

Charles Schwab cited "softer volumes" during the quarter.

Markets Expect Rate Cuts Soon. Central Banks Say Not So Fast.

Officials will probably loosen monetary policy in 2024, but they have reasons to move more slowly than investors are betting.

Pro Take: Why Venture Fund Sizes Rose Despite the Slow Market

One explanation is that fund managers expect to deploy the capital they raise over a longer period.

Analysis: Dollar Could Rise in Coming Months as Rate-Cut Prospects Dwindle, Euro Weakens

The dollar was expected to break higher against the euro as investors scale back excessive U.S. rate-cut expectations while a fragile eurozone economy weighs on the single currency.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Hub24 and Netwealth and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Bill Coming Due on Record Amount of Commercial Real Estate Debt

More than $2.2 trillion in debt is maturing before 2028, and much of that will have to be refinanced at higher rates.

Waller Confirms Rate Cuts Ahead. The Timing Is Foggy.

The Fed's progress in reining in inflation without causing a recession is currently "almost as good as it gets," Gov. Christopher Waller said.

Schwab Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

The brokerage firm closed the books on a challenging 2023.

Wall Street's Cloudy Quarter Has Some Rays of Sunshine

Strength in capital raising can help boost banks in a tough environment for lending.

Goldman Scores a Win With Sharply Higher Earnings

The strength wasn't in Goldman's traditional powerhouses, investment banking and trading.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 1115ET