The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of February 2024 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $33.4 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $31.1 billion.

Total client assets were $8.88 trillion as of month-end February, up 20% from February 2023 and up 4% versus January 2024.

Transactional sweep cash ended February 2024 at $403.2 billion, representing a decrease of $2.9 billion versus the prior month.

With the company’s diversified financial model benefiting from rising equity markets and stronger client trading activity to start the year, the company anticipates first quarter sequential revenue growth of approximately 5% to 6% and adjusted(1) pre-tax profit margin expansion of nearly four percentage points versus the fourth quarter as the full impact of the late 2023 incremental cost savings are realized.

(1) Adjusted pre-tax profit margin is calculated as total net revenues less adjusted total expenses, which exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs, as a percentage of total net revenues. 1Q24 GAAP pre-tax profit margin is currently expected to expand by more than 900 basis points versus 4Q23. This sequential improvement is driven by a combination of business performance and lower expected non-GAAP adjustments during the first quarter of 2024. 4Q23 adjustments totaled $413 million, including $216 million in pre-tax restructuring costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to first quarter revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit margin. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, client use of the company’s advisory solutions and other products and services; general market conditions, including the level of interest rates and equity valuations; client cash allocation decisions; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; competitive pressures on pricing; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; the level and mix of client trading activity; market volatility; securities lending; and margin loan balances. Other important factors include the company’s ability to support client activity levels, monetize client assets, and manage expenses; developments in litigation or regulatory matters; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent report on Form 10-K.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 35.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.3 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.9 million banking accounts, and $8.88 trillion in client assets as of February 29, 2024. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com. TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding LLC. TD Ameritrade Holding LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For February 2024 2023 2024 Change Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 32,657 33,274 34,098 32,908 34,408 35,560 34,722 33,508 33,053 35,951 37,690 38,150 38,996 2 % 19 % Nasdaq Composite® 11,456 12,222 12,227 12,935 13,788 14,346 14,035 13,219 12,851 14,226 15,011 15,164 16,092 6 % 40 % Standard & Poor’s® 500 3,970 4,109 4,169 4,180 4,450 4,589 4,508 4,288 4,194 4,568 4,770 4,846 5,096 5 % 28 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 Net New Assets (1) 41.7 72.9 13.6 24.6 33.8 12.9 8.1 27.2 5.0 19.2 42.1 14.8 31.7 114 % (24 %) Net Market (Losses) Gains (142.1 ) 126.9 37.9 (5.9 ) 331.8 212.3 (154.4 ) (297.4 ) (176.1 ) 508.0 293.9 26.7 289.7 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 4 % 20 % Core Net New Assets(1,2) 41.7 53.9 (2.3 ) 20.7 33.8 13.7 4.9 27.1 11.3 21.7 43.1 17.2 33.4 94 % (20 %) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 515.5 526.2 530.7 526.3 547.5 560.6 552.2 533.0 522.2 557.0 581.4 584.1 601.8 3 % 17 % Advisor Services (3) 3,289.6 3,369.3 3,394.9 3,377.8 3,527.8 3,619.8 3,554.2 3,448.0 3,380.3 3,604.4 3,757.4 3,780.4 3,902.5 3 % 19 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 34,010 34,120 34,248 34,311 34,382 34,434 34,440 34,540 34,571 34,672 34,838 35,017 35,127 - 3 % Banking Accounts 1,733 1,746 1,757 1,768 1,781 1,792 1,798 1,799 1,812 1,825 1,838 1,856 1,871 1 % 8 % Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4) 4,839 4,845 4,869 4,962 5,003 5,030 5,037 5,141 5,212 5,212 5,221 5,226 5,268 1 % 9 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 320 378 331 314 315 303 311 280 284 286 340 366 345 (6 %) 8 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6) 11.6 % 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.8 % 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.2 % (30) bp (140) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 23.5 % 22.8 % 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 40 bp (130) bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7) 503,122 497,627 493,215 483,438 479,752 466,659 449,483 444,864 438,522 439,118 446,305 443,694 434,822 (2 %) (14 %) Average Margin Balances 60,575 60,848 60,338 60,250 61,543 63,040 64,226 64,014 63,946 61,502 62,309 61,368 63,600 4 % 5 % Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8) 115,816 109,392 104,775 103,149 102,917 102,566 101,928 100,404 97,893 94,991 95,518 95,553 92,075 (4 %) (20 %) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars) Equities 5,850 (3,234 ) 1,126 (1,366 ) 9,190 7,423 (278 ) 675 (3,039 ) 6,099 7,903 8,182 7,624 Hybrid 47 (1,641 ) (462 ) (889 ) (903 ) (407 ) (1,037 ) (828 ) (1,457 ) (1,466 ) (1,596 ) (501 ) (1,330 ) Bonds 4,281 6,158 2,575 2,029 3,302 2,515 4,696 2,723 1,094 255 6,104 7,510 9,883 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (9) (2,338 ) (7,423 ) (4,904 ) (7,157 ) (4,485 ) (3,333 ) (6,476 ) (5,853 ) (12,245 ) (9,267 ) (7,406 ) (966 ) (1,348 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (10) 12,516 8,706 8,143 6,931 16,074 12,864 9,857 8,423 8,843 14,155 19,817 16,157 17,525 Money Market Funds 23,347 27,106 6,291 15,256 9,112 7,911 16,869 13,388 16,976 11,670 7,745 11,717 10,129

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs - including March 2023 which reflects inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs issued year-to-date through March 31, 2023. Additionally, 2023 includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December, and an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. (8) Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (9) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (10) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

