The Charles Schwab Corporation reported net income for the second quarter totaling $1.3 billion, or $.66 diluted earnings per common share. Excluding $175 million of pre-tax transaction-related and restructuring costs, adjusted (1) net income and diluted common earnings per share equaled $1.5 billion and $.73, respectively.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716776368/en/
Client Driven
+17%
“Schwab’s ‘no trade-offs’ value proposition continued to resonate with investors, as new brokerage accounts opened this year grew to over 2 million and second quarter core asset gathering equaled $61.2 billion – a year-over-year increase of 17%.”
Modern Wealth
+56%
to Managed Investing Solutions Versus 2023
“Client interest in our broad array of wealth solutions remained strong through June. Year-to-date enrollments are up ~30% versus the prior year period and net flows into Managed Investing solutions reached $25 billion – an increase of 56% versus the first 6 months of 2023.”
Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger
Diversified
41.0%
Pre-Tax Profit Margin (1)
“Record asset management and administration fees, along with our balanced approach to expense management, helped Schwab produce a second quarter pre-tax margin of 37.2% – 41.0% adjusted (1).”
Balance Sheet
9.4%
5.9%
Leverage Ratio (1)
“Similar to prior years, our strong capital levels and all-weather model enabled us to successfully complete the 2024 Federal Reserve stress test, with Schwab notching the highest post-stress ratios among all major banks.”
CFO Peter Crawford
2Q24 Client and Business Highlights
- Sustained equity market strength and organic asset gathering pushed total client assets to a record $9.41 trillion
- Active brokerage accounts increased 4% year-over-year to 35.6 million
- Despite expected integration-related attrition, core net new assets grew 17% versus the prior year to $61.2 billion
- Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services are up 16% year-over-year, including year-to-date net flow increases into Schwab Wealth Advisory™ and Wasmer Schroeder™ Strategies of 40% and 53%, respectively
- Margin balances totaled $71.7 billion at quarter-end, up 15% since the end of 2023
- Second quarter trading activity remained robust versus 2023 levels as client engagement in the markets persisted
- Strong year-to-date client net buying of mutual and exchange-traded funds totaled $77 billion – the 2nd highest first half ever
- Schwab ranked #1 for mobile app customer experience by Corporate Insight for the second year in a row (2)
Three Months Ended
%
Six Months Ended
%
Financial Highlights (1)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Net revenues (in millions)
$
4,690
$
4,656
1
%
$
9,430
$
9,772
(3
)%
Net income (in millions)
GAAP
$
1,332
$
1,294
3
%
$
2,694
$
2,897
(7
)%
Adjusted (1)
$
1,465
$
1,494
(2
)%
$
2,934
$
3,274
(10
)%
Diluted earnings per common share
GAAP
$
.66
$
.64
3
%
$
1.34
$
1.48
(9
)%
Adjusted (1)
$
.73
$
.75
(3
)%
$
1.47
$
1.68
(13
)%
Pre-tax profit margin
GAAP
37.2
%
36.3
%
37.6
%
38.9
%
Adjusted (1)
41.0
%
42.0
%
40.9
%
44.0
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized)
14
%
17
%
15
%
20
%
Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
34
%
62
%
36
%
71
%
Note: All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
2Q24 Financial Commentary
- Total net revenue increased by 1% year-over-year led by sustained market strength
- Net interest margin expanded to 2.03%, up 1 basis point sequentially
- Client transactional sweep cash balances ended June at $374.8 billion, reflecting clients’ April tax disbursements, slowing client cash realignment activity, and continued net securities purchases by clients
- Supplemental funding (3) finished the second quarter at $73.7 billion, up from the first quarter as we redirected some client cash from the bank to the broker-dealer to support increased margin lending
- Asset management and administration fees totaled $1.4 billion, a new quarterly record
- GAAP expenses declined by 1% versus the prior year period and included $43 million in accruals in connection with an industry-wide regulatory review of off-channel communications
- Second quarter acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, and restructuring costs totaled $175 million, down $89 million from 2Q23. Exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses (1) grew by 2%
- Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (CSB) capital ratios continued to build, with preliminary Tier 1 Leverage and adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) reaching 10.9% and 6.2%, respectively
(1)
Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10–12 of this release.
(2)
Charles Schwab leads in mobile in Corporate Insight’s 2024 Brokerage Experience Benchmarks (https://corporateinsight.com/the-2024-brokerage-experience-benchmarks-find-hybrids-still-offer-best-experiences/), which evaluate the individual investor experience offered by 20 leading brokerage websites and mobile apps. This research was independently conducted by Corporate Benchmarks’ analytical frameworks that are built on over 25 years of research and provide a clear view of how the nation’s top brokerage websites and mobile apps stack up against one another in terms of functionality, design, navigation, and usability. Schwab paid a licensing fee to Corporate Insight for use of the award and logos.
(3)
Supplemental funding includes repurchase agreements, Schwab Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs), and Federal Home Loan Bank balances.
Summer Business Update
The company will host its Summer Business Update for institutional investors this morning from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET.
Registration for this Update webcast is accessible at https://www.aboutschwab.com/schwabevents.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the company’s value proposition and success with investors, Ameritrade integration-related attrition, expense management and capital levels. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important factors that may cause such differences are described in the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company’s website (https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (https://www.sec.gov). The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 35.6 million active brokerage accounts, 5.4 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.9 million banking accounts, and $9.41 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Revenues
Interest revenue
$
3,817
$
4,104
$
7,758
$
8,120
Interest expense
(1,659
)
(1,814
)
(3,367
)
(3,060
)
Net interest revenue
2,158
2,290
4,391
5,060
Asset management and administration fees
1,383
1,173
2,731
2,291
Trading revenue
777
803
1,594
1,695
Bank deposit account fees
153
175
336
326
Other
219
215
378
400
Total net revenues
4,690
4,656
9,430
9,772
Expenses Excluding Interest
Compensation and benefits
1,450
1,498
2,988
3,136
Professional services
259
272
500
530
Occupancy and equipment
248
319
513
618
Advertising and market development
107
103
195
191
Communications
172
188
313
334
Depreciation and amortization
233
191
461
368
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
129
134
259
269
Regulatory fees and assessments
96
80
221
163
Other
249
180
435
362
Total expenses excluding interest
2,943
2,965
5,885
5,971
Income before taxes on income
1,747
1,691
3,545
3,801
Taxes on income
415
397
851
904
Net Income
1,332
1,294
2,694
2,897
Preferred stock dividends and other
121
121
232
191
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
1,211
$
1,173
$
2,462
$
2,706
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
1,828
1,820
1,827
1,827
Diluted
1,834
1,825
1,832
1,834
Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding (1):
Basic
$
.66
$
.64
$
1.35
$
1.48
Diluted
$
.66
$
.64
$
1.34
$
1.48
(1)
The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Financial and Operating Highlights
(Unaudited)
Q2-24 % change
2024
2023
(In millions, except per share amounts and as noted)
vs.
vs.
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
Net Revenues
Net interest revenue
(6
)%
(3
)%
$
2,158
$
2,233
$
2,130
$
2,237
$
2,290
Asset management and administration fees
18
%
3
%
1,383
1,348
1,241
1,224
1,173
Trading revenue
(3
)%
(5
)%
777
817
767
768
803
Bank deposit account fees
(13
)%
(16
)%
153
183
174
205
175
Other
2
%
38
%
219
159
147
172
215
Total net revenues
1
%
(1
)%
4,690
4,740
4,459
4,606
4,656
Expenses Excluding Interest
Compensation and benefits (1)
(3
)%
(6
)%
1,450
1,538
1,409
1,770
1,498
Professional services
(5
)%
7
%
259
241
253
275
272
Occupancy and equipment
(22
)%
(6
)%
248
265
331
305
319
Advertising and market development
4
%
22
%
107
88
104
102
103
Communications
(9
)%
22
%
172
141
144
151
188
Depreciation and amortization
22
%
2
%
233
228
238
198
191
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(4
)%
(1
)%
129
130
130
135
134
Regulatory fees and assessments
20
%
(23
)%
96
125
270
114
80
Other (2)
38
%
34
%
249
186
386
173
180
Total expenses excluding interest
(1
)%
—
2,943
2,942
3,265
3,223
2,965
Income before taxes on income
3
%
(3
)%
1,747
1,798
1,194
1,383
1,691
Taxes on income
5
%
(5
)%
415
436
149
258
397
Net Income
3
%
(2
)%
1,332
1,362
1,045
1,125
1,294
Preferred stock dividends and other
—
9
%
121
111
119
108
121
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
3
%
(3
)%
$
1,211
$
1,251
$
926
$
1,017
$
1,173
Earnings per common share (3):
Basic
3
%
(4
)%
$
.66
$
.69
$
.51
$
.56
$
.64
Diluted
3
%
(3
)%
$
.66
$
.68
$
.51
$
.56
$
.64
Dividends declared per common share
—
—
$
.25
$
.25
$
.25
$
.25
$
.25
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
—
—
1,828
1,825
1,823
1,821
1,820
Diluted
—
—
1,834
1,831
1,828
1,827
1,825
Performance Measures
Pre-tax profit margin
37.2
%
37.9
%
26.8
%
30.0
%
36.3
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (annualized) (4)
14
%
15
%
12
%
14
%
17
%
Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions)
Cash and cash equivalents
(47
)%
(20
)%
$
25.4
$
31.8
$
43.3
$
33.3
$
47.7
Cash and investments segregated
(14
)%
(16
)%
21.7
25.9
31.8
18.6
25.1
Receivables from brokerage clients — net
12
%
2
%
72.8
71.2
68.7
69.1
65.2
Available for sale securities
(26
)%
(7
)%
93.6
101.1
107.6
110.3
125.8
Held to maturity securities
(8
)%
(2
)%
153.2
156.4
159.5
162.5
166.3
Bank loans — net
5
%
3
%
42.2
40.8
40.4
40.3
40.1
Total assets
(12
)%
(4
)%
449.7
468.8
493.2
475.2
511.5
Bank deposits
(17
)%
(6
)%
252.4
269.5
290.0
284.4
304.4
Payables to brokerage clients
(6
)%
(5
)%
80.0
84.0
84.8
72.8
84.8
Other short-term borrowings
28
%
19
%
10.0
8.4
6.6
7.6
7.8
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
(40
)%
2
%
24.4
24.0
26.4
31.8
41.0
Long-term debt
—
(2
)%
22.4
22.9
26.1
24.8
22.5
Stockholders’ equity
19
%
4
%
44.0
42.4
41.0
37.8
37.1
Other
Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands)
(12
)%
(1
)%
32.3
32.6
33.0
35.9
36.6
Capital expenditures — purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property, net (in millions)
(45
)%
(25
)%
$
92
$
122
$
199
$
250
$
168
Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized)
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
Clients’ Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)
4
%
(8
)%
5,486
5,958
5,192
5,218
5,272
Number of Trading Days
2
%
3
%
63.0
61.0
62.5
62.5
62.0
Revenue Per Trade (5)
(9
)%
—
$
2.25
$
2.25
$
2.36
$
2.35
$
2.46
(1)
Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $16 million in restructuring costs. Third quarter of 2023 includes $276 million in restructuring costs.
(2)
Fourth quarter of 2023 includes $181 million in restructuring costs.
(3)
The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.
(4)
Return on average common stockholders’ equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders’ equity.
(5)
Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Net Interest Revenue Information
(In millions, except ratios or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,839
$
382
5.24
%
$
44,683
$
547
4.84
%
$
31,394
$
836
5.26
%
$
40,891
$
960
4.67
%
Cash and investments segregated
21,493
281
5.17
%
27,399
324
4.68
%
25,503
669
5.19
%
33,699
756
4.46
%
Receivables from brokerage clients
68,715
1,351
7.78
%
60,709
1,167
7.60
%
66,259
2,611
7.80
%
60,626
2,251
7.39
%
Available for sale securities (1)
104,045
555
2.13
%
145,032
791
2.18
%
107,956
1,149
2.12
%
150,382
1,616
2.15
%
Held to maturity securities
154,314
658
1.70
%
167,499
720
1.72
%
155,862
1,348
1.73
%
169,184
1,466
1.73
%
Bank loans
41,562
460
4.44
%
40,124
410
4.09
%
41,046
900
4.40
%
40,185
801
4.00
%
Total interest-earning assets
418,968
3,687
3.50
%
485,446
3,959
3.24
%
428,020
7,513
3.49
%
494,967
7,850
3.16
%
Securities lending revenue
95
124
171
236
Other interest revenue
35
21
74
34
Total interest-earning assets
$
418,968
$
3,817
3.62
%
$
485,446
$
4,104
3.36
%
$
428,020
$
7,758
3.60
%
$
494,967
$
8,120
3.27
%
Funding sources
Bank deposits
$
258,119
$
840
1.31
%
$
312,543
$
863
1.11
%
$
266,243
$
1,761
1.33
%
$
327,739
$
1,481
0.91
%
Payables to brokerage clients
67,680
77
0.45
%
64,892
64
0.40
%
68,011
150
0.44
%
70,997
139
0.40
%
Other short-term borrowings
9,268
129
5.59
%
7,622
97
5.08
%
8,327
232
5.60
%
7,272
183
5.06
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
25,582
348
5.42
%
46,813
606
5.13
%
25,220
678
5.35
%
35,697
910
5.07
%
Long-term debt
22,460
208
3.70
%
21,237
157
2.95
%
23,730
432
3.64
%
20,766
296
2.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
383,109
1,602
1.68
%
453,107
1,787
1.57
%
391,531
3,253
1.66
%
462,471
3,009
1.31
%
Non-interest-bearing funding sources
35,859
32,339
36,489
32,496
Securities lending expense
57
28
112
50
Other interest expense
—
(1
)
2
1
Total funding sources
$
418,968
$
1,659
1.59
%
$
485,446
$
1,814
1.49
%
$
428,020
$
3,367
1.57
%
$
494,967
$
3,060
1.24
%
Net interest revenue
$
2,158
2.03
%
$
2,290
1.87
%
$
4,391
2.03
%
$
5,060
2.03
%
(1)
Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Asset Management and Administration Fees Information
(In millions, except ratios or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Average
Client
Assets
Revenue
Average
Fee
Schwab money market funds
$
523,665
$
357
0.27
%
$
375,898
$
252
0.27
%
$
511,776
$
693
0.27
%
$
346,145
$
465
0.27
%
Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)
565,848
112
0.08
%
465,079
94
0.08
%
552,755
219
0.08
%
457,830
185
0.08
%
Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-
fee funds
338,198
214
0.25
%
229,207
151
0.26
%
326,387
423
0.26
%
225,822
299
0.27
%
Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs
600,902
102
0.07
%
681,486
133
0.08
%
603,263
208
0.07
%
678,915
266
0.08
%
Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1)
$
2,028,613
785
0.16
%
$
1,751,670
630
0.14
%
$
1,994,181
1,543
0.16
%
$
1,708,712
1,215
0.14
%
Advice solutions (1)
Fee-based
$
525,689
510
0.39
%
$
455,859
464
0.41
%
$
515,911
1,013
0.39
%
$
449,443
917
0.41
%
Non-fee-based
110,234
—
—
95,427
—
—
108,133
—
—
94,948
—
—
Total advice solutions
$
635,923
510
0.32
%
$
551,286
464
0.34
%
$
624,044
1,013
0.33
%
$
544,391
917
0.34
%
Other balance-based fees (2)
763,750
69
0.04
%
594,528
63
0.04
%
741,599
138
0.04
%
578,158
125
0.04
%
Other (3)
19
16
37
34
Total asset management and administration fees
$
1,383
$
1,173
$
2,731
$
2,291
(1)
Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven Strategies®, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report.
(2)
Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees.
(3)
Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Growth in Client Assets and Accounts
(Unaudited)
Q2-24 % Change
2024
2023
(In billions, at quarter end, except as noted)
vs.
vs.
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
Assets in client accounts
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, and bank deposits
(14
)%
(5
)%
$
330.7
$
348.2
$
368.3
$
353.1
$
384.4
Bank deposit account balances
(18
)%
(6
)%
84.5
90.2
97.4
99.5
102.7
Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs
Money market funds (1)
36
%
3
%
533.6
515.7
476.4
436.3
392.9
Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2)
24
%
4
%
214.4
206.0
186.7
167.9
172.6
Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs
32
%
4
%
748.0
721.7
663.1
604.2
565.5
Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3)
Mutual Fund OneSource® and other no-transaction-fee funds
35
%
5
%
344.8
329.2
306.2
288.0
254.6
Mutual fund clearing services
20
%
7
%
264.7
248.1
233.4
216.9
220.7
Other third-party mutual funds
2
%
—
1,177.5
1,182.9
1,126.5
1,055.3
1,150.8
Total Mutual Fund Marketplace
10
%
2
%
1,787.0
1,760.2
1,666.1
1,560.2
1,626.1
Total mutual fund assets
16
%
2
%
2,535.0
2,481.9
2,329.2
2,164.4
2,191.6
Exchange-traded funds
Proprietary ETFs (2)
19
%
2
%
349.6
342.9
319.4
286.2
293.2
Other third-party ETFs
26
%
4
%
1,738.6
1,676.6
1,521.7
1,352.6
1,381.4
Total ETF assets
25
%
3
%
2,088.2
2,019.5
1,841.1
1,638.8
1,674.6
Equity and other securities
22
%
5
%
3,648.8
3,467.7
3,163.5
2,886.4
3,002.7
Fixed income securities
10
%
2
%
792.0
779.0
779.7
747.4
722.6
Margin loans outstanding
14
%
5
%
(71.7
)
(68.1
)
(62.6
)
(65.1
)
(62.8
)
Total client assets
17
%
3
%
$
9,407.5
$
9,118.4
$
8,516.6
$
7,824.5
$
8,015.8
Client assets by business
Investor Services
18
%
4
%
$
5,055.7
$
4,852.2
$
4,519.1
$
4,157.7
$
4,267.9
Advisor Services
16
%
2
%
4,351.8
4,266.2
3,997.5
3,666.8
3,747.9
Total client assets
17
%
3
%
$
9,407.5
$
9,118.4
$
8,516.6
$
7,824.5
$
8,015.8
Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended)
Net new assets by business
Investor Services (4)
11
%
14
%
$
39.9
$
34.9
$
25.0
$
28.6
$
36.0
Advisor Services (5)
(5
)%
(36
)%
34.3
53.3
41.3
19.6
36.0
Total net new assets
3
%
(16
)%
$
74.2
$
88.2
$
66.3
$
48.2
$
72.0
Net market gains (losses)
214.9
513.6
625.8
(239.5
)
363.8
Net growth (decline)
$
289.1
$
601.8
$
692.1
$
(191.3
)
$
435.8
New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended)
3
%
(10
)%
985
1,094
910
894
960
Client accounts (in thousands)
Active brokerage accounts
4
%
1
%
35,612
35,301
34,838
34,540
34,382
Banking accounts
8
%
2
%
1,931
1,885
1,838
1,799
1,781
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (6)
7
%
2
%
5,363
5,277
5,221
5,141
5,003
(1)
Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations.
(2)
Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of June 30, 2024, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $31.6 billion, $3.7 billion, and $117.3 billion, respectively.
(3)
Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs.
(4)
Second quarter of 2024 includes net inflows of $2.7 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. First quarter of 2024 includes net outflows of $7.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Fourth quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $2.4 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs and outflows of $5.8 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes net inflows of $3.3 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Second quarter of 2023 includes an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client and inflows of $7.8 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.
(5)
Fourth quarter of 2023 includes outflows of $6.4 billion from an international relationship. Third quarter of 2023 includes an outflow of $0.8 billion from an international relationship.
(6)
Beginning in the fourth quarter 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For June 2024
2023
2024
Change
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Mo.
Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average®
34,408
35,560
34,722
33,508
33,053
35,951
37,690
38,150
38,996
39,807
37,816
38,686
39,119
1
%
14
%
Nasdaq Composite®
13,788
14,346
14,035
13,219
12,851
14,226
15,011
15,164
16,092
16,379
15,658
16,735
17,733
6
%
29
%
Standard & Poor’s® 500
4,450
4,589
4,508
4,288
4,194
4,568
4,770
4,846
5,096
5,254
5,036
5,278
5,460
3
%
23
%
Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
Beginning Client Assets
7,650.2
8,015.8
8,241.0
8,094.7
7,824.5
7,653.4
8,180.6
8,516.6
8,558.1
8,879.5
9,118.4
8,847.5
9,206.3
Net New Assets (1)
33.8
12.9
8.1
27.2
5.0
19.2
42.1
14.8
31.7
41.7
10.0
31.0
33.2
7
%
(2
)%
Net Market Gains (Losses)
331.8
212.3
(154.4
)
(297.4
)
(176.1
)
508.0
293.9
26.7
289.7
197.2
(280.9
)
327.8
168.0
Total Client Assets (at month end)
8,015.8
8,241.0
8,094.7
7,824.5
7,653.4
8,180.6
8,516.6
8,558.1
8,879.5
9,118.4
8,847.5
9,206.3
9,407.5
2
%
17
%
Core Net New Assets (1,2)
33.8
13.7
4.9
27.1
11.3
21.7
43.1
17.2
33.4
45.0
1.0
31.1
29.1
(6
)%
(14
)%
Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
Investor Services
547.5
560.6
552.2
533.0
522.2
557.0
581.4
584.1
601.8
618.5
602.2
624.0
632.9
1
%
16
%
Advisor Services (3)
3,527.8
3,619.8
3,554.2
3,448.0
3,380.3
3,604.4
3,757.4
3,780.4
3,902.5
4,009.5
3,893.9
4,027.3
4,090.0
2
%
16
%
Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
Active Brokerage Accounts
34,382
34,434
34,440
34,540
34,571
34,672
34,838
35,017
35,127
35,301
35,426
35,524
35,612
—
4
%
Banking Accounts
1,781
1,792
1,798
1,799
1,812
1,825
1,838
1,856
1,871
1,885
1,901
1,916
1,931
1
%
8
%
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4)
5,003
5,030
5,037
5,141
5,212
5,212
5,221
5,226
5,268
5,277
5,282
5,345
5,363
—
7
%
Client Activity
New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
315
303
311
280
284
286
340
366
345
383
361
314
310
(1
)%
(2
)%
Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6)
10.5
%
10.2
%
10.4
%
10.8
%
11.2
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
10.5
%
10.2
%
10.0
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.7
%
(20) bp
(80) bp
Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
23.9
%
23.0
%
24.4
%
24.2
%
23.2
%
23.1
%
21.8
%
21.8
%
22.2
%
21.9
%
22.1
%
21.9
%
21.3
%
(60) bp
(260) bp
Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
Average Interest-Earning Assets (7)
479,752
466,659
449,483
444,864
438,522
439,118
446,305
443,694
434,822
431,456
423,532
415,950
417,150
—
(13
)%
Average Margin Balances
61,543
63,040
64,226
64,014
63,946
61,502
62,309
61,368
63,600
66,425
68,827
67,614
69,730
3
%
13
%
Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8)
102,917
102,566
101,928
100,404
97,893
94,991
95,518
95,553
92,075
90,774
88,819
86,844
85,195
(2
)%
(17
)%
Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars)
Equities
9,190
7,423
(278
)
675
(3,039
)
6,099
7,903
8,182
7,624
10,379
3,472
5,734
3,379
Hybrid
(903
)
(407
)
(1,037
)
(828
)
(1,457
)
(1,466
)
(1,596
)
(501
)
(1,330
)
(439
)
(703
)
(558
)
(843
)
Bonds
3,302
2,515
4,696
2,723
1,094
255
6,104
7,510
9,883
7,561
5,949
5,854
6,346
Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
Mutual Funds (9)
(4,485
)
(3,333
)
(6,476
)
(5,853
)
(12,245
)
(9,267
)
(7,406
)
(966
)
(1,348
)
(1,607
)
(4,818
)
(5,544
)
(4,254
)
Exchange-Traded Funds (10)
16,074
12,864
9,857
8,423
8,843
14,155
19,817
16,157
17,525
19,108
13,536
16,574
13,136
Money Market Funds
9,112
7,911
16,869
13,388
16,976
11,670
7,745
11,717
10,129
9,085
(2,357
)
9,790
3,858
|Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.
(1)
Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Additionally, 2024 includes an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April, and 2023 includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December.
(2)
Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
(3)
Excludes Retirement Business Services.
(4)
Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.
(5)
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.
(6)
Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change.
(7)
Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company’s balance sheet.
(8)
Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.
(9)
Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
(10)
Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab’s second quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab’s results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
Schwab’s use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below. Beginning in the third quarter of 2023, these adjustments also include restructuring costs, which the Company began incurring in connection with its previously announced plans to streamline its operations to prepare for post-integration of Ameritrade. See Part I – Item 1 – Note 10 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 for additional information.
Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure
Definition
Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management
Acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs
Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company’s acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.
We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab’s ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods.
Return on tangible common equity
Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets — net, and related deferred tax liabilities.
Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab’s balance sheet.
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio represents the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as prescribed by bank regulatory guidance for the consolidated company and for CSB, adjusted to reflect the inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in the ratio.
Inclusion of the impacts of AOCI in the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio provides additional information regarding the Company’s current capital position. We believe Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company’s capital levels.
The Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC’s Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total Expenses Excluding Interest
Net
Income
Total Expenses Excluding Interest
Net
Income
Total Expenses Excluding Interest
Net
Income
Total Expenses Excluding Inte