1342 ET -- Charles Schwab Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Charles Schwab's stock soared 12% Tuesday to put it on track for its biggest one-day increase since March 2020 after the discount brokerage's second-quarter earnings fell from a year ago but still topped consensus estimates. Chief Executive Walt Bettinger acknowledged a "somewhat unsettled backdrop," but said Schwab gathered $52 billion in core net new assets in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to more than $180 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matt.walker@dowjones.com)

07-18-23 1405ET