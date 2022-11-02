Schwab Advisor Services™ Expands Ability for Matchmaking Between Advisor Firms

Schwab Advisor Services™ is expanding its RIAConnect® platform to provide greater support to firms who custody with both Schwab and TD Ameritrade (TDA) to make the right connections with each other and with prospective talent. The online community and matching tool, which originated as a TDA initiative, connects firms and advisors on topics related to M&A, talent and succession planning. There are more than 1,000 firms currently on the platform, and they have exchanged more than 11,000 messages since the original launch.

“We hear consistently from advisors that connecting with new talent, scaling for growth, and solidifying succession plans are top priorities, platforms like RIAConnect are more valuable than ever,” said Lisa Salvi, Managing Director of Business Consulting and Education at Schwab Advisor Services.

“Expanding the platform to include advisors who custody with Schwab and with TD Ameritrade increases the likelihood that firms exploring M&A and succession opportunities can find their perfect match.”

The enhanced platform leverages a proprietary algorithm designed to match firms with mutual goals or needs. Firms can connect anonymously online to pursue strategic relationships narrowed down through a filtered search by factors like firm culture, growth projections, and investment management approaches.

Another important enhancement is that prospective talent can now leverage the platform to explore career opportunities through an external link, making it easier for firms and job seekers to find the right fit.

As a complement to RIAConnect, the Schwab Affinity Services program provides firms with access to a collection of curated third-party providers at preferred pricing that cover talent, M&A, and succession planning capabilities offered through the platform.

Advisors can access RIAConnect by visiting the Schwab Advisor Center or Veo One. Individuals interested in a career in the RIA industry are invited to create a profile at: schwabriaconnect.com. Advisors are also invited to learn more about the platform at Schwab’s 2022 IMPACT Conference by visiting our booth in the Exchange.

Disclosures

Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade Institutional, Division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support of Schwab.

Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab. For informational purposes only.

©2022 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) All rights reserved. Member SIPC.

(1122-2VTM)

