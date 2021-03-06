Charles Stanley : Transaction notification - SIP purchase Feb 2021

Charles Stanley Group PLC (the 'Company')

Transaction notification

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations, the Company announces

the following Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated a) Name a)Paul Abberleyb) Ben Money-Coutts b) Position/status a) Chief Executive Officerb)Chief Financial Officer c) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Stanley Group PLC b) LEI 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN: GB0006556046 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Charles Stanley Group PLC Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £3.046 Volume(s) a) 49

b) 49 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price n/a (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2021.02.12 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Julie Ung Company Secretary

Charles Stanley Group PLC LEI: 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

For further information, please contact:

Charles Stanley Siobhan Griffiths Head of Communications 0207 149 6068

Canaccord Genuity David Tyrrell 020 7523 4677

Peel Hunt Andrew Buchanan 020 3597 8680

KTZ Communications Katie Tzouliadis 020 3178 6384

Katie.tzouliadis@ktz.co.uk

Dan Mahoney 020 3178 6383

Dan.mahoney@ktz.co.uk

Notes to editors:

Charles Stanley traces its origins back directly to 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. Charles Stanley provides holistic wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions and supports intermediaries with their client objectives. These are delivered by over 800 professionals located in 26 offices throughout the UK. Our services include bespoke investment portfolio management and financial planning, Asset Management providing a full suite of model portfolios and an award winning execution only platform for those wanting to manage their own investments online.