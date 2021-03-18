Log in
Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. Enters Agreement to Secure Organic Produce for Beverage Production

03/18/2021 | 08:35am EDT
Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. (OTC PINK: FPWM) (the "Company"), seeking to become a dominant presence in the premium cannabidiol (CBD) infused alcohol space announced it has reactivated an agreement with WOG International South America SAA, an agricultural aggregator, to be their agent in Peru to source high quality, natural potato vodka and premium hemp oil.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6891/77729_a6536631e47ea9f2_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6891/77729_a6536631e47ea9f2_001full.jpg

Martin D. Ustin, Charlestowne Premium Beverages, Inc CEO, commented: "As COVID-19 barriers begin to fall, we are pleased to rekindle our agreement with WOG International South America SAA, that will provide Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. with large enough supplies of artisanal potato-based vodka and CBD oils that can be used with the vodka to fuel our growth in appropriate markets."

"Having identified reliable sources of base materials and processors, we can now refine our quality standards and move into the pre-production stage. We will announce further developments via press release as they occur", remarked Ustin.

Cannabidiol or CBD, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp - meaning it will not give the user a "high", unlike THC. Since the Farm Bill was passed in the US in 2018, CBD has been experiencing a large growth in use in consumer products and has experienced increased demand in the food and beverage, and health and beauty sectors.

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc's portfolio includes spirit brands PAPA Vodka and Proprietors Reserve Whiskey. PAPA Vodka, its main product, is an artisanal vodka made from Peruvian potatoes with and without infused hemp oil, which complements and enhances the flavor of the drink in those markets where it is permitted.

About Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc:

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc (FPWM) is a company that develops, produces, markets and
distributes alcoholic beverages worldwide. The Company's portfolio showcases spirit brands such as
Papa Vodka, Crocodile Tears Vodka, Proprietor's Reserve Whiskey, and Special Reserve Whiskey.
Charlestowne Premium also has Wholesaler and Import permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax
and Trade Bureau - the governing body for spirits in the U.S. under the Department of the Treasury.

To learn more, please visit www.charlestownepremiumbeverages.com and follow us on
Twitter at @CharlestowneCB1

IR Contact: ir@charlestownepremiumbeverages.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward- looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's contract manufacturers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77729


© Newsfilecorp 2021
