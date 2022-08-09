Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Charm Care Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6062   JP3512740006

CHARM CARE CORPORATION

(6062)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
1302.00 JPY   +10.90%
03:16aCHARM CARE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
05/10Charm Care Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending June 30, 2022
CI
05/10Charm Care Corporation Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charm Care : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2022

Company name:

CHARM CARE CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6062

URL https://www.charmcc.jp/

Representative:

Chairman and President

Takahiko Shimomura

Inquiries:

Director Managing Executive Officer

Yukihiro Satomi

TEL 06-6445-3389

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

September 28, 2022

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

September 29, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

September 29, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended June 30, 2022

29,071

-

2,309

-

2,501

-

2,951

-

Year ended June 30, 2021

22,984

-

2,015

-

2,319

-

1,535

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended June 30, 2022

90.50

90.33

25.1

7.6

7.9

Year ended June 30, 2021

47.09

47.01

13.9

8.1

8.8

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

37,355

12,458

33.2

380.44

As of June 30, 2021

28,597

11,125

38.7

339.66

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended June 30, 2022

3,945

(2,857)

(87)

6,941

Year ended June 30, 2021

2,558

(3,704)

1,472

5,940

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended June 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

12.00

12.00

391

25.5

3.5

Year ended June 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

17.00

17.00

554

18.8

4.5

Year ending June 30, 2023

-

0.00

-

22.00

22.00

19.1

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2023 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

15,130

20.9

1,000

12.5

1,040

18.1

665

20.1

20.89

December 31, 2022

Full year

40,460

39.2

4,330

87.5

4,380

74.7

3,760

27.4

115.29

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2022

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Yes

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

32,712,000

shares

As of June 30, 2021

32,712,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

95,328 shares

As of June 30, 2021

103,528

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended June 30, 2022

32,613,998 shares

Year ended June 30, 2021

32,608,484 shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,940,654

6,941,483

Accounts receivable - trade

2,242,531

2,596,946

Real estate for sale

-

580,291

Real estate for development

1,111,272

1,897,227

Money held in trust

-

4,443,972

Other

500,551

619,062

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,086)

(3,105)

Total current assets

9,792,923

17,075,878

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

4,837,879

7,585,225

Land

2,665,758

1,822,477

Leased assets, net

233,092

206,297

Construction in progress

956,587

254,529

Other, net

316,086

559,338

Total property, plant and equipment

9,009,403

10,427,869

Intangible assets

Goodwill

456,880

3,017,461

Other

91,373

66,163

Total intangible assets

548,253

3,083,624

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

-

300,000

Guarantee deposits

4,317,407

4,770,246

Money held in trust

4,097,341

-

Deferred tax assets

384,171

1,120,329

Other

448,104

577,497

Total investments and other assets

9,247,025

6,768,073

Total non-current assets

18,804,682

20,279,567

Total assets

28,597,605

37,355,446

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

221,983

264,245

Short-term borrowings

2,543,000

2,140,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

862,878

1,177,874

Lease liabilities

100,494

89,561

Income taxes payable

612,402

1,510,536

Accounts payable - other

1,336,924

1,642,269

Unearned revenue

1,720,396

-

Contract liabilities

-

8,870,620

Provision for bonuses

104,638

124,575

Other

328,913

457,852

Total current liabilities

7,831,631

16,277,534

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

4,651,806

7,336,504

Lease liabilities

153,455

136,591

Retirement benefit liability

518,576

585,065

Long-term unearned revenue

3,922,038

-

Asset retirement obligations

181,333

224,908

Deferred tax liabilities

-

133,463

Other

212,883

202,516

Total non-current liabilities

9,640,095

8,619,049

Total liabilities

17,471,726

24,896,584

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,759,250

2,759,250

Capital surplus

2,748,250

2,755,111

Retained earnings

5,697,974

6,994,717

Treasury shares

(82,954)

(76,383)

Total shareholders' equity

11,122,519

12,432,694

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(11,130)

(4,893)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(35,587)

(19,015)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(46,717)

(23,909)

Share acquisition rights

50,076

50,076

Total net assets

11,125,878

12,458,862

Total liabilities and net assets

28,597,605

37,355,446

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

22,984,089

29,071,832

Cost of sales

19,035,454

24,422,285

Gross profit

3,948,634

4,649,547

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,933,474

2,340,280

Operating profit

2,015,160

2,309,266

Non-operating income

Interest income

3,282

3,952

Subsidy income

329,353

233,419

Other

23,533

37,739

Total non-operating income

356,169

275,111

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

47,262

67,608

Other

5,030

15,620

Total non-operating expenses

52,292

83,229

Ordinary profit

2,319,036

2,501,149

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

2,033,565

Subsidy income

-

86,007

Total extraordinary income

-

2,119,572

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,690

-

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

-

84,643

Loss on sale of non-current assets

24,006

-

Total extraordinary losses

25,697

84,643

Profit before income taxes

2,293,339

4,536,078

Income taxes - current

864,619

1,886,781

Income taxes - deferred

(106,869)

(302,319)

Total income taxes

757,749

1,584,462

Profit

1,535,589

2,951,616

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,535,589

2,951,616

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Charm Care Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 600 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2022 2 800 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 38 292 M 284 M 284 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart CHARM CARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Charm Care Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARM CARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 174,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahiko Shimomura Chairman & President
Takayuki Okumura Manager-Nursing Business
Yukihiro Satomi Director & General Manager-Administration
Tomokazu Yamazawa Independent Outside Director
Kenji Nishikado Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARM CARE CORPORATION-19.42%284
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.12%133 909
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.17%60 660
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-18.95%23 125
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-19.44%16 327
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-24.74%13 864