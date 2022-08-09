Charm Care : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 8, 2022
Company name:
CHARM CARE CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6062
URL
https://www.charmcc.jp/
Representative:
Chairman and President
Takahiko Shimomura
Inquiries:
Director Managing Executive Officer
Yukihiro Satomi
TEL 06-6445-3389
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
September 28, 2022
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
September 29, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
September 29, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended June 30, 2022
29,071
-
2,309
-
2,501
-
2,951
-
Year ended June 30, 2021
22,984
-
2,015
-
2,319
-
1,535
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended June 30, 2022
90.50
90.33
25.1
7.6
7.9
Year ended June 30, 2021
47.09
47.01
13.9
8.1
8.8
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2022
37,355
12,458
33.2
380.44
As of June 30, 2021
28,597
11,125
38.7
339.66
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended June 30, 2022
3,945
(2,857)
(87)
6,941
Year ended June 30, 2021
2,558
(3,704)
1,472
5,940
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
12.00
12.00
391
25.5
3.5
Year ended June 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
17.00
17.00
554
18.8
4.5
Year ending June 30, 2023
-
0.00
-
22.00
22.00
19.1
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2023 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
15,130
20.9
1,000
12.5
1,040
18.1
665
20.1
20.89
December 31, 2022
Full year
40,460
39.2
4,330
87.5
4,380
74.7
3,760
27.4
115.29
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
Yes
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
32,712,000
shares
As of June 30, 2021
32,712,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
95,328 shares
As of June 30, 2021
103,528
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended June 30, 2022
32,613,998 shares
Year ended June 30, 2021
32,608,484 shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of June 30, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,940,654
6,941,483
Accounts receivable - trade
2,242,531
2,596,946
Real estate for sale
-
580,291
Real estate for development
1,111,272
1,897,227
Money held in trust
-
4,443,972
Other
500,551
619,062
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,086)
(3,105)
Total current assets
9,792,923
17,075,878
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
4,837,879
7,585,225
Land
2,665,758
1,822,477
Leased assets, net
233,092
206,297
Construction in progress
956,587
254,529
Other, net
316,086
559,338
Total property, plant and equipment
9,009,403
10,427,869
Intangible assets
Goodwill
456,880
3,017,461
Other
91,373
66,163
Total intangible assets
548,253
3,083,624
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
-
300,000
Guarantee deposits
4,317,407
4,770,246
Money held in trust
4,097,341
-
Deferred tax assets
384,171
1,120,329
Other
448,104
577,497
Total investments and other assets
9,247,025
6,768,073
Total non-current assets
18,804,682
20,279,567
Total assets
28,597,605
37,355,446
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of June 30, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
221,983
264,245
Short-term borrowings
2,543,000
2,140,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
862,878
1,177,874
Lease liabilities
100,494
89,561
Income taxes payable
612,402
1,510,536
Accounts payable - other
1,336,924
1,642,269
Unearned revenue
1,720,396
-
Contract liabilities
-
8,870,620
Provision for bonuses
104,638
124,575
Other
328,913
457,852
Total current liabilities
7,831,631
16,277,534
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
4,651,806
7,336,504
Lease liabilities
153,455
136,591
Retirement benefit liability
518,576
585,065
Long-term unearned revenue
3,922,038
-
Asset retirement obligations
181,333
224,908
Deferred tax liabilities
-
133,463
Other
212,883
202,516
Total non-current liabilities
9,640,095
8,619,049
Total liabilities
17,471,726
24,896,584
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,759,250
2,759,250
Capital surplus
2,748,250
2,755,111
Retained earnings
5,697,974
6,994,717
Treasury shares
(82,954)
(76,383)
Total shareholders' equity
11,122,519
12,432,694
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(11,130)
(4,893)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(35,587)
(19,015)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(46,717)
(23,909)
Share acquisition rights
50,076
50,076
Total net assets
11,125,878
12,458,862
Total liabilities and net assets
28,597,605
37,355,446
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
22,984,089
29,071,832
Cost of sales
19,035,454
24,422,285
Gross profit
3,948,634
4,649,547
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,933,474
2,340,280
Operating profit
2,015,160
2,309,266
Non-operating income
Interest income
3,282
3,952
Subsidy income
329,353
233,419
Other
23,533
37,739
Total non-operating income
356,169
275,111
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
47,262
67,608
Other
5,030
15,620
Total non-operating expenses
52,292
83,229
Ordinary profit
2,319,036
2,501,149
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
2,033,565
Subsidy income
-
86,007
Total extraordinary income
-
2,119,572
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,690
-
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets
-
84,643
Loss on sale of non-current assets
24,006
-
Total extraordinary losses
25,697
84,643
Profit before income taxes
2,293,339
4,536,078
Income taxes - current
864,619
1,886,781
Income taxes - deferred
(106,869)
(302,319)
Total income taxes
757,749
1,584,462
Profit
1,535,589
2,951,616
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,535,589
2,951,616
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.