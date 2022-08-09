Charm Care : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2022 Company name: CHARM CARE CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6062 URL https://www.charmcc.jp/ Representative: Chairman and President Takahiko Shimomura Inquiries: Director Managing Executive Officer Yukihiro Satomi TEL 06-6445-3389 Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: September 28, 2022 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: September 29, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 29, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended June 30, 2022 29,071 - 2,309 - 2,501 - 2,951 - Year ended June 30, 2021 22,984 - 2,015 - 2,319 - 1,535 - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per Profit attributable to Ordinary profit/total Operating profit/net share owners of assets sales parent/equity Yen Yen % % % Year ended June 30, 2022 90.50 90.33 25.1 7.6 7.9 Year ended June 30, 2021 47.09 47.01 13.9 8.1 8.8 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2022 37,355 12,458 33.2 380.44 As of June 30, 2021 28,597 11,125 38.7 339.66 (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ended June 30, 2022 3,945 (2,857) (87) 6,941 Year ended June 30, 2021 2,558 (3,704) 1,472 5,940 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Dividend payout Ratio of dividends to net assets 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total dividends (Total) ratio (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended June 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 12.00 12.00 391 25.5 3.5 Year ended June 30, 2022 - 0.00 - 17.00 17.00 554 18.8 4.5 Year ending June 30, 2023 - 0.00 - 22.00 22.00 19.1 (Forecast)

