Charoen Pokphand Taiwan : Announcement of acquisition of real property and ancillary facilities with the related party on behalf of subsidiary Sheng Da Foods Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land located at No.1334, Fuan Sec., Alian Dist., Kaohsiung City. Building and ancillary facilities located at No. 807, Fuan Sec., Alian Dist., Kaohsiung City 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22~2021/12/22 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction unit amount: Land 3,750.10 square meters, equivalent to 1,134.4053 ping. Building 1,861.60 square meters, equivalent to 563.1340 ping. Unit price: Land about NT$35,000 per ping, Building about NT$72,592 per ping. Total transaction price: NT$88,999,348, including Land NT$39,704,186, Building NT$40,878,900 and ancillary facilities NT$8,416,262. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Land: Mr. Chiu Yung Ching, director of Sheng Da (the representative of Jih Ching Egg Co., Ltd.) Building and its ancillary facilities: Jih Ching Egg Co., Ltd., the corporate shareholder of Sheng Da 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty: Since the Land is close to Sheng Da��s Kaohsiung operation premises, for the need of operation and expansion of production, Sheng Da acquires the land, building and ancillary facilities from the related party. The identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Land: Ancestor worship guild Tsai Wu Chi, non-related party, 2015/2/12, NT$17,783,600. Building: Jih Ching Egg Co., Ltd. engaged others to build the building and ancillary facilities. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Payment is based on the terms of the purchase contract signed by both parties. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction: price negotiation The reference basis for the decision on price: Appraisal Report of the professional appraisal and actual construction cost. Decision making unit: the board of directors. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:Cheng Da Real Estate Appraiser Firm; NT$87,574,808 11.Name of the professional appraiser:Ms. Huang, Yu-Sheng 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (107)TCG_NO.000251 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No or N/A 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or N/A 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A 17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 18.Name of the CPA:N/A 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 20.Broker and broker's fee:None 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For the need of Sheng Da��s operation development, it is planned to acquire the land, building and ancillary facilities to achieve the purpose of expanding operation. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None. 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2021/12/22 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NT$89,812,836 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.