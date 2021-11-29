Charoen Pokphand Taiwan : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference

The Company is to hold an institutional investor
Date of events
2021/11/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
IT Center on 1F, TWSE at No.7, Sec. 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei
City 11049, Taiwan)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Overall operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Please refer to Investor Conferences of the Market Observation Post System
for the financial and business information of the Company.
