Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1215   TW0001215002

CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.

(1215)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charoen Pokphand Taiwan : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference

11/29/2021 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/29 Time of announcement 14:12:13
Subject 
 The Company is to hold an institutional investor
conference
Date of events 2021/11/30 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
IT Center on 1F, TWSE at No.7, Sec. 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei
City 11049, Taiwan)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Overall operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Please refer to Investor Conferences of the Market Observation Post System
for the financial and business information of the Company.

Disclaimer

Charoen Pokphand Enterprises (Taiwan) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
01:30aCHAROEN POKPHAND TAIWAN : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference
PU
11/11Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
11/08The Company's 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board..
PU
08/11Charoen Pokphand Enterprisetaiwan Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/22Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Audit Committee Memb..
CI
05/12Charoen Pokphand Enterprisetaiwan Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
05/11Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July ..
CI
05/11Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Appoints Monchai Leelaharat as Corporate ..
CI
03/23Charoen Pokphand Enterprisetaiwan Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/02Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 190 M 798 M 798 M
Net income 2020 1 657 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Net Debt 2020 8 021 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 6,22%
Capitalization 21 520 M 772 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Tung Hsu General Manager & Director
Hsien Tsai Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wu Yueh Cheng Chairman
Chao Jen Chen Deputy GM-Technology Research & Development
Yan Sung Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.10.91%772
TYSON FOODS, INC.26.23%29 671
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-8.15%23 227
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-38.22%15 719
JBS S.A.45.31%14 292
WH GROUP LIMITED-21.38%8 406