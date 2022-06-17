Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1215   TW0001215002

CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.

(1215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
81.60 TWD   -0.61%
81.60 TWD   -0.61%
03:33aCHAROEN POKPHAND TAIWAN : To announce the Company set the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
05/11Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/30Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Charoen Pokphand Taiwan : To announce the Company set the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:19:45
Subject 
 To announce the Company set the ex-dividend
record date of cash dividends.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$3 per share of common stock, according to the
shareholders and their shareholding percentage recorded in the
shareholders' roster on record date.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The payment date for the cash dividends will be July 29, 2022.

Disclaimer

Charoen Pokphand Enterprises (Taiwan) Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 841 M 834 M 834 M
Net income 2021 1 356 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net Debt 2021 11 868 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 21 868 M 734 M 734 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
Charoen Pokphand Enterprise(Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Tung Hsu General Manager & Director
Hsien Tsai Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wu Yueh Cheng Chairman
Chao Jen Chen Deputy GM-Technology Research & Development
Yan Sung Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND ENTERPRISE(TAIWAN) CO., LTD.1.24%734
TYSON FOODS, INC.-5.29%30 410
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-8.03%24 512
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.05%14 825
JBS S.A.-12.46%14 394
WH GROUP LIMITED15.95%9 267