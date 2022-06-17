Charoen Pokphand Taiwan : To announce the Company set the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.

To announce the Company set the ex-dividend
record date of cash dividends.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$3 per share of common stock, according to the
shareholders and their shareholding percentage recorded in the
shareholders' roster on record date.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The payment date for the cash dividends will be July 29, 2022.
