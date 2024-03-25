Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Message from Executives

The Company's goal is to attain Net Zero Emissions by the year 2050 across its entire value chain.

We are the first food company that has been approved for both short-term and long-term goals which align with the Forest, Land and Agriculture Guidance (FLAG) standards for agriculture and food industry by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited that aims for beneﬁts of the country, the people, and operates a fully integrated agro-industrial and food the Company, all under the umbrella of good corporate business, aiming to establish food security to become governance. "Kitchen of the World". The Company and its joint investments have manufacturing base in 17 countries In the past year, the economic landscape faced signiﬁcant and distribution networks extending over 50 countries challenges stemming from various factors. These included globally. The Company is committed to develop and a less-than-anticipated rise in purchasing power, deliver highly nutritious food products that satisfy heightened agricultural raw material expenses due to consumers. Our production process and operations strive political tensions, escalated interest rates, and an to maintain the balance between economic success and oversupply of meats across several nations. Consequently, creating shared value with all stakeholders, in accordance the Company's performance in 2023 fell short of with the 3 Beneﬁt Principles of Charoen Pokphand Group expectations, evidenced by a total sales revenue of

585,844 million baht, a 5% decline compared to 2022. Assets were valued at 887,218 million baht, with a tax expense of 4,442 million baht*, resulting in a net loss of 5,207 million baht. In the face of these challenges, the Company focuses on enhancing operational efﬁciency and maximizing yields from its assets by reducing investments in sectors where growth opportunities do not align with current conditions. Nevertheless, the Company continues to uphold operational strategies that emphasize fostering an innovative organizational culture. This approach aims to reﬁne operational processes, products, and services to resonate with evolving consumer and stakeholder behaviors. In 2023, one of our missions was to announce the goal to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050. The Company becomes one of seven companies worldwide to join pilot projects and is the ﬁrst food company that has been approved for both short-term and long-term goals which align with the Forest, Land and Agriculture Guidance (FLAG) standards for agriculture and food industry by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Such mission is beneﬁcial to business operations and environmental management. Although the economic growth undergoes various challenges, the Company does not neglect the balance in sustainable development, maintaining stakeholders' human rights, climate change management, water resources management, and biodiversity. Through effective corporate governance practices, the Company ensures food security in both stable and crisis situations. On behalf of the Board of Directors, executives, and employees, we would like to extend our gratitude to all stakeholders for continuous support and trust. The Company is committed to operates business following the vision of "Kitchen of the World" to strengthen food security based on the good corporate governance with the consideration of the society, communities, and environment as well as sustainable economic growth. Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert Chairman Chief Executive Officer DISCLAIMER : THE USE BY CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI. * Income tax paid according to the cashﬂow statement in Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

Our Purpose VisionMission The Company operates vertically integrated agro-industrial and food businesses to offer top-quality products in terms of nutrition, taste, food safety, and traceability. The company emphasizes the creation of a world-class, modernized production process, as well as efﬁcient and eco-friendly consumption of natural resources, in order to enhance its competencies and competitive edge on an international level. The Company takes into account the interests of all stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth while continuously generate appropriate returns to shareholders. Corporate Governance Three Benefits to Sustainability (for the Country, People and the Company) Adapt to Change Speed and QualitySimplification Integrity, Honesty and ReciprocityInnovativeness

CPF Operation Structure

Associate and JV of CPP (1)

CP-Meiji (59.99%)

HyLife Investment (50.10%)

Ross Breeders Siam (49.99%)

Arbor Acres Thailand (49.98%)

Farm

Food

Business at a Glance

The Company operates a vertically integrated agro-industrial and food business in animal proteins, with main animals namely swine, broiler, shrimp, and layers. The process starts from animal feed production, commercial animal breeding, farm operation, primary processing, manufacturing of food and ready-to-eat products, meat and food products distribution as well as restaurants. The businesses are categorized into 3 product categories.

1

Committed to develop innovation in feed production processes as well as pet snacks, while prioritizing environmental conservation and surrounding communities. In addition, raw material are sourced locally to support local agricultural production with traceability system of raw materials, fostering transparency and trust from stakeholders.

1

Feed Business

Production and distribution of animal feed as well as pet snacks.

Farm and Processing Business

Animal breeding, commercial farming, and primary processing as well as distribution of fresh meat.

The Company leverages modern technology and extensive ﬁeld experience to foster competitive and environmentally friendly practices. Throughout the entire farm process well-being of animals are prioritized based on international animal welfare principles, to produce products of the highest quality and safety.

Scope of Business Operations Consisted of 2 Main Categories

38%

of total revenue

62%

of total revenue

Operate an integreated agro-industrial and food business for domestic distribution in Thailand, as well as export to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Operates in integrated agro-industrial and food business across 16 countries outside Thailand namely, Vietnam, China as well as Republic of China (Taiwan), Russia, India, United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Türkiye, Laos, Poland, Belgium, Sri Lanka and joint investment in Canada and Brazil.

3

Food Business

Produces and distributes a variety of processed meat products, including semi-cooked, cooked or ready-to-eat, as well as restaurants business.

Value added processed food products, ensuring high nutritional quality in ready-to-eat meals, and offering competitive pricing for healthy food products. The Company also prioritize modern and eco-friendly production innovations and maintain a comprehensive traceability system throughout the entire production process.

Distribution Channels

The Company distributes products through various channels to ensure consumer convenience access, including our own channels sush as Chester's restaurants, Five Stars product point of sales, Food World food court and through CP Group's wholesale and retail stores such as Makro, Lotus and 7-11, as well as other distribution channels.