Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods awarded Superbrands status in 2022, recognition of its global food brand leadership

CP Foods awarded Superbrands status in 2022, recognition of its global food brand leadership

CP brand from Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) is honored with a "Superbrands" status at the 12th annual Superbrands tribute event, held in Bangkok. The company received this prestigious award for its world-class quality food products that earned consumer trust.



This significant award is given based on a survey by 15,000 consumers, marketer, PR agencies, and other relevant parties nationwide, assessing various brands in term of Brand Quality, Brand Affinity and Brand Personality.

CP Foods Senior Vice President Anarkawee Chooratn, said that the company believes every healthy life starts with quality food. Therefore, it strives to develop innovations that raise the quality of products with better nutrition from a sustainable value chain and serve the needs of all ages. At present, CP Foods exports its products to 40 countries on 5 continents worldwide covering more than 4,000 million consumers. The company is proud of helping consumers across the globe improve their quality of life with healthy food.

"CP Foods will continue to provide new food experiences for consumers. We will also connect and building engagement with consumers through various form of communications, especially digital platform," she said, explaining that the company has made multiple successful online marketing campaigns , especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, such as 'CP Bologna MewTaverse', which become No.1 twitter trending topic in Thailand and No.3 in the world.

Anarkawee also pointed out five major trends for the food sector in the post-covid-19. First of all, Consumers will focus more on food that boosts their health and well-being. Secondly, they are looking for food products that are convenient and fresh. Thirdly, the new generation of consumers prefer innovative products and channels. Also, they are happy to pay a premium price for the quality food. Aside from quality and food safety, they are looking for products that are made from a sustainable value chain.