Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-21
24.00 THB   -0.83%
05:55aCharoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods awarded Superbrands status in 2022, recognition of its global food brand leadership
PU
11/15Charoen Pokphand Foods : CPF's Q3 2022 earnings jump 195% on recovery of pork prices in China
PU
11/15Charoen Pokphand Foods : Presentation Q3/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods awarded Superbrands status in 2022, recognition of its global food brand leadership

11/23/2022 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CP Foods awarded Superbrands status in 2022, recognition of its global food brand leadership

CP brand from Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) is honored with a "Superbrands" status at the 12th annual Superbrands tribute event, held in Bangkok. The company received this prestigious award for its world-class quality food products that earned consumer trust.

This significant award is given based on a survey by 15,000 consumers, marketer, PR agencies, and other relevant parties nationwide, assessing various brands in term of Brand Quality, Brand Affinity and Brand Personality.

CP Foods Senior Vice President Anarkawee Chooratn, said that the company believes every healthy life starts with quality food. Therefore, it strives to develop innovations that raise the quality of products with better nutrition from a sustainable value chain and serve the needs of all ages. At present, CP Foods exports its products to 40 countries on 5 continents worldwide covering more than 4,000 million consumers. The company is proud of helping consumers across the globe improve their quality of life with healthy food.

"CP Foods will continue to provide new food experiences for consumers. We will also connect and building engagement with consumers through various form of communications, especially digital platform," she said, explaining that the company has made multiple successful online marketing campaigns , especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, such as 'CP Bologna MewTaverse', which become No.1 twitter trending topic in Thailand and No.3 in the world.

Anarkawee also pointed out five major trends for the food sector in the post-covid-19. First of all, Consumers will focus more on food that boosts their health and well-being. Secondly, they are looking for food products that are convenient and fresh. Thirdly, the new generation of consumers prefer innovative products and channels. Also, they are happy to pay a premium price for the quality food. Aside from quality and food safety, they are looking for products that are made from a sustainable value chain.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 10:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
05:55aCharoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods awarded Superbrands status in 2022, recognition of its g..
PU
11/15Charoen Pokphand Foods : CPF's Q3 2022 earnings jump 195% on recovery of pork prices in Ch..
PU
11/15Charoen Pokphand Foods : Presentation Q3/2022
PU
11/14Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
11/11Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods embraces “Smart” roadmap to Net-Zero target ..
PU
10/26Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods encourages employees to increase green areas on National..
PU
10/25Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods achieves 100% zero-deforestation maize supply
PU
10/21Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods encourages employees to increase green areas on National..
PU
10/12Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods - SOS - GEPP Sa-Ard team up to deliver 74,906 meals unde..
PU
10/07Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods CEO unveils sustainability strategy to achieve Net-Zero ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 593 B 16 416 M 16 416 M
Net income 2022 15 915 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2022 401 B 11 100 M 11 100 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 202 B 5 581 M 5 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,00 THB
Average target price 31,19 THB
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-5.88%5 581
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-20.49%13 560
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-12.69%8 313
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-3.78%5 993
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.11%5 226
WELLHOPE FOODS CO., LTD.35.84%1 744